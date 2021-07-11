Twitter compilation of UFC fighters lashing out at Conor McGregor after he loses in brutal fashion at UFC 264

Conor McGregor suffered a highly unexpected TKO loss at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Despite the intensity and aggression shown in the lead-up to the fight, Conor McGregor looked out of his element in the first round of the UFC 264 headliner against Dustin Poirier. 'The Diamond' dominated him for the better part of the round, but in the end, Conor McGregor brought upon the defeat on himself, albeit accidentally.

Rebounding from a punch thrown at Poirier and missed, McGregor stepped on his left foot wrong and it went back in a grotesque manner, leading to a break of the bone. Referee Herb Dean called off the fight and Dustin Poirier was declared the winner by TKO via doctor's stoppage.

Dana White later confirmed at the post-fight press conference that Conor McGregor had suffered a lower tibia fracture and will undergo surgery tomorrow.

However, it is what happened after the fight that brought on the disapproval of the MMA community of Conor McGregor. Not really known for being a 'sore loser', the Irishman uncharacteristically went after Dustin Poirier and his wife Jolie Poirier in the post-fight interview, hurling a series of abuses at both of them.

UFC Twitterverse criticizes Conor McGregor's post-fight antics

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, with whom Conor McGregor shared the greatest rivalry of his career and never buried the hatchet, compared the Irishman with 'evil' without naming him directly in his tweet. 'The Eagle' went on to congratulate Dustin Poirier on the win and wished him luck for capturing the belt.

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

Floyd Mayweather, yet another former foe of Conor McGregor's thanked Dustin Poirier for winning him money that he had bet on 'The Diamond'.

Daniel Cormier, who was present at the cageside as a color commentator, tweeted about the irony of Conor McGregor's situation. The Irishman had predicted he would send Dustin Poirier out on a stretcher, and instead, he was the one who had to leave the octagon on one.

Crazy to think that at the end of the weigh in Conor said he would be taken out on a stretcher. And now Conor gets taken out on a stretcher. Man this game we play is so crazy!!!! Hats off to the Diamond of Lafayette!! @DustinPoirier — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 11, 2021

While Daniel Cormier and Jake Paul have a hundred things to feud about, Conor McGregor's fate is the one thing they seem to agree on.

Rafael dos Anjos, who acted as the backup fighter for the UFC 264 main event, did not forget to point out how Conor McGregor never let go of the fact that RDA broke his leg and pulled out of their UFC 196 bout.

When I BROKE my foot before our fight this guy made fun of my injury...and continued to do so for years. Taste your own medicine and humble up. https://t.co/wRuBPlrzkt — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 11, 2021

There were a number of UFC fighters who did not take too kindly to Conor McGregor's comments about Dustin Poirier's wife in the aftermath of the fight.

Eminent names like Ali Abdelaziz, Ben Askren, and Al Iaquinta were among the fighters who spoke up against the Irishman's somewhat delirious behavior and complete lack of grace in defeat.

Family of limits this guy is a piece of shit congratulation @DustinPoirier Good things happen to good people — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 11, 2021

This game humbles #UFC264 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 11, 2021

On the ground in half talking shit about someone’s wife. Sad money. Happy for Dustin. High road inspiring — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) July 11, 2021

Anti-climactic finish, but Dustin was looking dominant up to that point.



I get trash talking, but Conor is taking it too far.. disappointing #UFC264 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 11, 2021

Don’t talk about a mans wife that’s karma — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 11, 2021

Lmfao even in a boot he’s talking mad shit. Im crying 😂 #UFC264 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 11, 2021

Thats a wrap for mcnuggets folks! Arguably got 10-8 & broken, then the temper tantrum at the end 🤣 #ufc264 pic.twitter.com/DYcTV33FjI — Joe Joe Giannetti 💀🥋🤑 (@Giannettimma) July 11, 2021

What a straight bitch take it like a man son 🤣 — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) July 11, 2021

That boy mad mad ctfu!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 11, 2021

