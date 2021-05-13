Is it still possible to buy UFC 264 tickets?

Tickets for the UFC 264 pay-per-view event sold out in seconds, according to Dana White. More than 20,000 MMA fans will catch the action live from the T-Mobile Arena for the first time since March 2020, when Israel Adesanya defended his belt against Yoel Romero.

UFC 264 tickets were made available for the fans to purchase on April 16, 2021. Although they were sold out in seconds, tickets for UFC 264 can still be bought through UFC's official ticket vendor, AXS.

AXS has a limited number of resale tickets that fans can purchase. Resale tickets are put on sale by spectators who buy original tickets but can't use them. According to AXS, the purchase of tickets through the resale ticket method is "safe, simple, and worry-free".

After the purchase, AXS takes care of the payment process and ticket delivery. The digital ticketing platform claims buyers and sellers of the resale tickets don't even have to interact with each other to complete the transaction.

How much do UFC 264 resale tickets cost?

The resale tickets on AXS generally cost more than the original price of the tickets. As of now, they range from anything between $500 to $10,000, depending on the seats.

The highly-anticipated PPV event will be headlined by Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The pair of lightweights last shared the octagon at UFC 257, where 'The Diamond' handed McGregor the first knockout loss of his career.

After the fight, the Irishman cited inactivity as the reason behind his loss. McGregor claimed he needs to spend some time in the octagon for him to return to his usual best.

UFC 264 will also see an instrumental welterweight showdown between Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Gilbert Burns, who are ranked No.2 and No.4 in the welterweight division, respectively.

Although the UFC hasn't announced any other official bouts for the event, surging bantamweight Sean O'Malley is also expected to feature on the card. The 26-year-old will face Louis Smolka.

Submission expert Ryan Hall will also make his return against Ilia Topuria at UFC 264. The event will take place on July 10 from the T-Mobile Arena.