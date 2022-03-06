"Imagine giving the journeyman the 3rd biggest contract" - Dillon Danis slams the UFC for giving Jorge Masvidal his new deal

Dillon Danis has criticized Jorge Masvidal's UFC 272 performance against Colby Covington.

There was a lot of trash-talking from Masvidal and Covington leading up to their UFC 272 grudge match. In the end, it was 'Chaos' who proved he can walk the walk, having scored a unanimous decision win.

Taking his thoughts to Twitter, Bellator's Dillon Danis blasted Masvidal for his lackluster showing. 'El Jefe' branded the UFC's 'BMF' a journeyman. He tweeted:

"Jorge Masvidal the journeyman of the ufc straight [trash bin emoji]."

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Jorge Masvidal the journeyman of the ufc straight 🗑 Jorge Masvidal the journeyman of the ufc straight 🗑

Danis last fought in Bellator in 2019. Since then, he has been actively calling out and mocking other fighters on social media. Prior to Masvidal, he had a brief Twitter rift with UFC middleweight Sean Strickland.

Masvidal picked up his third loss on the bounce at UFC 272. 'Gamebred' got thoroughly outwrestled throughout the bout against Covington. He'll be desperate to return to winning ways later this year.

Jorge Masvidal has become one of the UFC's highest-paid fighters

Despite his recent shortcomings, Jorge Masvidal is still one of the biggest draws in the UFC. Last week, he extended his stay with the world's premier MMA promotion.

Ahead of his fight against Colby Covington, Masvidal inked a new multi-fight deal with the UFC. 'Gamebred' announced the big news on social media. On his official Twitter account, he posted:

“Thank you Hunter Campbell and @danawhite and my team @malkikawa @Abraham_kawa and @FirstRoundMgmt for making sure my kids will never go hungry again."

Despite the loss to Covington, 'Gamebred' will remain a commodity in the sport. According to his agent and First Round Management's Malki Kawa, Masvidal's new deal with the UFC puts him among the top 3 highest-paid fighters in the promotion.

On Twitter, Kawa confirmed:

"New fight contract that makes jorge top 3 highest paid in ufc. Good work team! Thank you @ufc and hunter Campbell specifically for working on this contract with us. #ppvmonster #baseguarantees #top3"

It will be interesting to see who Masvidal will take on next.

Edited by C. Naik