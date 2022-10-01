UFC bantamweight Randy Costa shares screenshot of his Wikipedia page that claims he's long-lost brothers with Paulo Costa

UFC bantamweight Randy Costa has seemingly joined the Paulo Costa fan club.

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa recently established himself as a fan favorite in the sport of MMA. This is due to his hilarious social media posts and lighthearted interactions with the media and fellow fighters.

Taking to his official Twitter account, UFC bantamweight Randy Costa shared a couple of screenshots from his Wikipedia page. The page was purportedly edited by someone. As seen in the screenshots, the Wikipedia edit claims that he was reunited with his long-lost brother Paulo 'Borrachinha' Costa.

The edit alluded to a moniker that 'Borrachinha' has been using as of late -- the 'BLF' i.e. 'Best Looking Fighter' in MMA. The edit also suggested that the Brazilian 185-pound MMA stalwart gifted Randy Costa "Secret Juice" to help the 135-pounder get strong and jacked like him.

"Secret Juice" is a running joke that started when Paulo Costa brought a bottle labeled "Secret Juice" with him to the official weigh-ins of his most recent fight in August. The joke is believed to be Costa's way of hitting back at his detractors who've time and again accused him of using banned PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs).

One ought to note, however, that U.S. native Randy Costa isn't related to Brazil's Paulo Costa. The consensus is that the bantamweight fighter's tweet is simply a joke, and not an actual claim of them being long-lost brothers. Randy Costa's tweet reads as follows:

"Someone updated my Wikipedia @BorrachinhaMMA"

Check out the screenshots in Costa's tweet below:

Henry Cejudo on a potential fight between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev

Presently, UFC bantamweight Randy Costa is set to fight Guido Cannetti at UFC Fight Night 211 on October 1st. Meanwhile, UFC middleweight Paulo Costa's next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be officially revealed. That said, a potential opponent for 'The Eraser' could be undefeated Chechnya-born Swedish wrestling savant Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev has competed at both welterweight and middleweight in the UFC, and recently teased a return to 185 pounds. Taking to his YouTube channel, former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo addressed the same and alluded to Chimaev's intense feud with Costa.

'Triple C' acknowledged Chimaev's success at welterweight but warned that he could be in for a rude awakening against an elite middleweight like Costa. Cejudo said:

"Paulo's gonna be the type of guy... he's in a defensive. Paulo's gonna be the type of guy that he is going to put the heat on you. Paulo's not afraid like Paulo's gonna be in there and actually press you."

Watch Cejudo's assessment below:

