UFC commentator Joe Rogan gives his thoughts on Hasbulla Magomedov

Hasbulla Magomedov's rise to stardom in 2021 has been nothing short of phenomenal. The Dagestani blogger has adopted the moniker of 'mini Khabib' and has since taken the world of combat sports by storm, even to the point where UFC commentator and internationally acclaimed podcaster Joe Rogan is talking about him.

On the 1677th episode of The Joe Rogan Experience featuring Till Dillon, Rogan began discussing Hasbulla, marveling at the 18-year-old's international success in such a small space of time. He stated that:

"He's everywhere though. Their doing an amazing job with him, I have to say. Mini Khabib. Whoever's handling him is doing a f***ing phenomenal job. Because he's like eighteen right? He's everywhere."

Joe Rogan talks Hasbulla Magomedov

Rogan and Dillon went on to further discuss Hasbulla, with Rogan stating that even though he did not know his name, he had seen videos of 'Mini Khabib' every time he opened up his social media.

'It's incredible how quickly they've elevated this guys platform so quickly. It's like that one little video caught fire, and it wasn't that long ago, and then all of a sudden there's this massive push behind him and I see him everywhere. Every time I open up Instagram I see a little video of him."

The reason for Hasbulla's success

It is hard to pinpoint one particular reason as to why Hasbulla Magomedov has become such a star. However, at least one facet of his fame is due to the fact that at least initially, people thought he was a younger sibling or cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

This is not the case. But Hasbulla and Khabib are friends, with the two occasionally featuring on each other's Instagram accounts.

Hasbulla has also previously made videos replicating Nurmagomedov's UFC 229 weigh-in, as well as posting comedic clips of him pretending to get into fights with people.

As of late, Hasbulla has been calling for a fight with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

In a recent interview Cejudo had with former UFC fighter Mike Swick, he suggested that Hasbulla would likely give him a tougher fight than the UFC's current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Edited by Harvey Leonard