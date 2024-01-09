UFC fans push Jon Jones to vacate heavyweight title after 'Bones' reveals second surgery - "He is keeping the belt hostage"

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was forced out of his fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 after he suffered a torn pectoral tendon.

The American recently underwent surgery and opted to address lingering elbow issues. With an expected 10-week recovery ahead for the elbow, along with the time away due to the pectoral surgery, Jones believes this dual approach will expedite his overall return. Jones took to Instagram to provide an update on his surgery, stating:

"The good news is it’s about a 10-week healing process, and I’m out for months anyway, because of this pec surgery, so I thought I’d just kill two birds and get this elbow taken care of once and for all."

“I appreciate all the support. Your boy’s back in the sling, back on this recovery journey. Still on this recovery journey. Sometimes you have to take a small step back in order to move forward, and I’m patient. I appreciate you guys support, your love, and your positive energy, and I will be back. Love you all.”

However, despite the positivity illuminated by Jones, there was lingering concern by fans, who believe 'Bones' is stalling movement in the division. They had the following take on the matter:

"He is keeping the belt hostage."

"The honorable thing would be to relinquish the title."

"He has to vacate the title."

"Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion."

Tom Aspinall's hilarious take on Jon Jones' surgery updates

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall added a touch of humor while reacting to Jon Jones' recent surgery update.

Embracing levity while reacting to the news, Aspinall hilariously posted a TikTok video showing him waiting endlessly for a showdown with Jones.

The potential matchup between Aspinall, who secured the interim championship at UFC 295, and Jones has been a major talking point in recent times. Aspinall, vying for a fight against either Jones or Stipe Miocic this year, finds his aspirations hampered by UFC CEO Dana White. The UFC head honcho is determined to re-booking the Jones vs. Miocic clash once Jones is fit to compete.