UFC fight of the month for January 2025: Jiří Procházka's incredible comeback against Jamahal Hill after winning hearts with fan interaction

The UFC fight of the month for January 2025 was Jiří Procházka vs. Jamahal Hill. However, it wasn't just his performance against a former champion, it was his conduct before and after the bout that solidified it as UFC 311's most memorable bout.

Ahead of the matchup, 'The Czech Samurai' was linked to fan Ashly McGarity, whose battle with cancer touched Procházka deeply, moving him to put a $50,000 donation for her treatment. This was subsequently matched by Dana White.

To further punctuate his support for McGarity, Procházka shaved his head in solidarity, as she had lost her own hair due to chemotherapy. The pair later crossed paths backstage, embracing and sharing kind words.

Check out Jiří Procházka meeting Ashly McGarity:

However, Procházka's job wasn't done yet. As touching as his gesture was, he needed to defeat Hill, a fellow ex-light heavyweight champion, to seal his symbolic victory. After all, before and certainly after his gesture, Procházka was one of the promotion's most beloved fighters, while Hill was and is among the most reviled.

Procházka's fan interactions leave nothing but positivity in their wake, while Hill digs himself into a deeper hole every time he lashes out on social media. So, when both men locked horns, it was a battle of high stakes. Round one began on equal ground, but over time the tides changed.

Procházka's footwork, mobility, speed and head movement began to give the cross-footed Hill fits, and before long the 32-year-old landed a crippling counter-left on the inside of Hill's winding right, dropping him. The American survived, but just barely.

Round one was clearly Procházka's, but Hill would not be so easily overrun. He was determined to win and rematch Alex Pereira, so he gave as good as he got in round two. The American landed his own hard counters, stunning Procházka on occasion.

All the movement began to chip away at Procházka's gas tank, but the fight remained competitive. In round three, it ended definitively. After a back-and-forth affair, Procházka escaped the clinch and made Hill pay for over-swinging, flooring him with a combination.

Check out Jiri Procházka's TKO of Jamahal Hill:

Seconds later, he pounced with ground-and-pound, securing the TKO win and issuing a call for a third fight with Pereira.

Jiří Procházka's remains nearly unbeatable in the UFC

Jiří Procházka's win over Jamahal Hill was yet another accomplishment for 'The Czech Samurai'. Ever since signing with the UFC, he has beaten every single foe he has stood before except Alex Pereira, the only man to beat him, twice in fact.

However, everyone else, former UFC champions and title challengers alike, have all been finished by Procházka in devastating fashion.

