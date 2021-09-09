"It was nothing" - Paddy Pimblett on the public perception that he was rocked in his UFC debut

Paddy Pimblett recorded a stunning first-round win over Luigi Vendramini at UFC Vegas 36 last weekend. But there was talk that he could have possibly been knocked out by a powerful left hook earlier in the fight.

In the post-fight interview, even former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping spoke about Vendramini's hard blow to Pimblett.

However, on the latest episode of Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, 'The Baddy' clarified that he wasn't dazed at all. He added that he had everything under control during his UFC debut.

"There were some who thought I could have lost (my UFC debut). But I knew what exactly was happening. A lot of people are going on about that punch (thrown by Luigi Vendramini). No, that didn't rock me at all. I have taken bigger shots than that before. When I watched it back after the fight, it sounded really great. The noise made it sound as though he had taken me out with that hit. But as I said, I've taken bigger punches than that," said Paddy Pimblett.

Catch Paddy Pimblett's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Paddy Pimblett has already been touted as the next big thing in the UFC by many pundits and fans. His dominant opening win in the world's biggest MMA promotion has only supported that claim.

Paddy Pimblett wants to headline a UFC event in England

Immediately after his victory against Luigi Vendramini, Paddy Pimblett asked UFC president Dana White to host an event in England. The Liverpudlian suggested he could tear the roof off the arena as part of the main or co-main event.

"I’m the new main man on the UFC roster. Dana, Shelby, let's get England back on lad. Let's back to the UK. Get your boy in the main event or the co-main and I'll blow the roof off the gaff," Pimblett told Michael Bisping inside the octagon.

Paddy Pimblett was initially expecting to make his UFC debut in London. The UFC Vegas 36 card was reportedly slated to be the promotion's return to England. However, due to COVID-19 regulations, it was moved to the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

