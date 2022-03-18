UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, March 19, 2022?

The UFC is heading to the O2 Arena in London for its upcoming Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall event on March 19, 2022. Headlining the card will be a heavyweight scrap between No. 6-ranked contender Alexander Volkov and No. 11-ranked Tom Aspinall.

No. 7-ranked featherweight Arnold Allen will take the co-main event spot as he welcomes fan-favorite Dan Hooker back to the 145-pound division. The fight against a top-10 featherweight will be a big test for 'The Hangman' after a 1-3 slump in the lightweight division. It will also be an important fight for Allen, who is unbeaten in the UFC at 8-0.

Watch the fight preview for Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker below:

In another exciting bout, former Cage Warriors champion Paddy Pimblett will take on Rodrigo Vargas in a lightweight contest. If 'The Baddy' can't get past his opponent this weekend, his long-term potential in the promotion could be in doubt.

Also on the main card, Gunnar Nelson will look to bounce back from a rough stretch as he goes toe-to-toe against Takashi Sato at welterweight. The main card opener will see undefeated Georgian star Ilia Topuria move up a division to challenge Jai Herbert in a lightweight bout.

The UFC London prelims are scheduled to kick off at 1:30 PM ET, while the main card is set to get underway at 4 PM ET.

Tom Aspinall's quest for heavyweight crown begins against Alexander Volkov at UFC London

Tom Aspinall has certainly had an impressive run in the promotion thus far. The Brit will now look to score another statement-making win in front of his countrymen, knowing that a victory will catapult him into the upper echelons of his division. A win on Saturday night could also put the 28-year-old on the cusp of a title shot.

Watch Tom Aspinall's highlights from his career in the promotion so far:

The fight will be the biggest challenge of Aspinall's career as he takes on a veteran in Alexander Volkov. The Russian will be looking to make a statement of his own and find his way back into title contention.

Ranked No. 6 in the division, Volkov is likely just two fights away from staking his claim for heavyweight gold.

Watch the fight preview for Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak