UFC icon reacts to Luke Rockhold's KO loss, Floyd Mayweather to fight Mike Tyson next, Israel Adesanya's coach warns Khamzat Chimaev: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! A former UFC two-division champion urged fighters like Luke Rockhold to walk away from fighting and find alternatives. Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson stunned the boxing world by agreeing to a blockbuster exhibition bout. And Israel Adesanya’s coach sent a sharp warning to new UFC middleweight king Khamzat Chimaev. Let's break them all down:
Daniel Cormier urges fighters to retire after Luke Rockhold’s KO loss against Darren Till
Luke Rockhold’s boxing debut against Darren Till at Misfits Boxing 22 ended in disaster, with Till dropping him multiple times before scoring a brutal knockout.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Watching his longtime teammate suffer, Daniel Cormier expressed heartbreak. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier said:
“What makes me sad is watching guys that have had those careers fight these fights that really mean nothing… it sucks... Find alternatives, guys. You don’t have to fight forever. Father Time is undefeated.”
Cormier criticized organizations like BKFC and Misfits for using ex-UFC stars at the expense of their health. While Rockhold later announced he was done fighting, Cormier’s plea was clear that fighters should value legacy and health over paydays.
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson set for exhibition clash
Boxing icons Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson are set to face off in an exhibition bout next year.
Though details like date, location, and rules of the bout remain unconfirmed, the fight has already generated massive buzz on social media. Tyson last competed in a controversial loss to Jake Paul, while Mayweather has made a career out of lucrative exhibitions since retiring 50–0 in 2017.
Israel Adesanya’s coach warns new UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev shook the MMA world at UFC 319, dominating Dricus Du Plessis to claim the undisputed middleweight crown. While fans hailed him as unstoppable, Israel Adesanya’s head coach Eugene Bareman offered caution.
Speaking in a recent interview with Submission Radio, Bareman said:
"The guy's a talent. The guy is a machine. I've watched a lot of him, I just haven't watched that particular fight yet... Everybody has a weakness, doesn't matter who you are. You might have seen a dominating performance in that fight but it's all about the different styles and how they match up. We've also seen him in great difficulty in some fights... It's gonna be interesting."