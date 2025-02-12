UFC lightweight shares three-word reaction to Khabib Nurmagomedov's selfless gesture

Several fighters have praised Khabib Nurmagomedov for his upstanding behavior, including retired MMA fighter Josh Thomson. This has since led to approval from Terrance McKinney, who currently competes in the UFC lightweight division.

Thomson revealed that Nurmagomedov did him an enormous favor. At his request, Nurmagomedov visited a friend of Thomson's, who happens to be a fan of his but also suffers from cancer, which has left him seriously ill.

Upon catching wind of Nurmagomedov's kind gesture, McKinney took to X to issue brief praise:

"That's what's up"

Nurmagomedov has rarely been involved in controversies throughout his career, at least relative to a few other high-profile UFC fighters.

However, he has had a few instances where his behavior has been questioned by others, like the infamous incident involving a homeless man years ago.

He and his cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov interacted with a homeless man, with Abubakar asking him to perform push-ups in exchange for money. Meanwhile, Khabib laughed, which led to criticism from the MMA community.

Another instance involved France's president, Emmanuel Macron. Back in 2020, a teacher in France named Samuel Paty was murdered in response to him showing cartoons of Islam's founder, Muhammad. Islam strictly prohibits any visual depictions of its profits, and Macron's decision to defend the right to publish any cartoon upset many who practice the religion. Among them was Nurmagomedov, who called for the disfigurement of Macron.

A more infamous incident was his post-fight brawl at UFC 229. Seconds after submitting Conor McGregor in round four of their encounter, 'The Eagle' climbed the fence and leaped at McGregor's corner, attacking them.

Other UFC fighters have praised Khabib Nurmagomedov's behavior

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has cozied up with Khabib Nurmagomedov and the rest to the Dagestani contingent, even training with them.

The pair have grown close, with Muhammad once praising Nurmagomedov as a person on the Money Loyalty Legacy podcast:

"He bought me, like, $600 pair of shoes, from like Hermes. I'm like, 'Bro, I don't even wear name brand stuff.' We just went shopping in California, and he's just like, 'I want to get you a gift,' and I was like, 'Bro, I don't want you to give me this gift. I don't need to, I don't wear them.' But he got me them anyway."

Check out Belal Muhammad praising Khabib Nurmagomedov (37:42):

Muhammad has even been cornered by Nurmagomedov for one of his fights, with him famously handing Sean Brady his first professional loss in MMA.

