UFC London: Kevin Holland vs. Gunnar Nelson: Live round-by-round updates

Gunnar Nelson looks to extend his winning streak against the streaky Kevin Holland at UFC London.

Holland has produced mixed results during his UFC tenure, establishing a promotional record of 13-10 (one no-contest).

Heading into Saturday's UFC event, the 32-year-old is coming off consecutive first-round losses against Roman Dolidze (injury) and Reinier de Ridder (rear-naked choke submission).

The opponents aren't getting any easier for Holland, as he's now looking to bounce back against Nelson.

The Icelandic welterweight hasn't been active inside the Octagon, with only three fights since September 2019. He has won his last two appearances against Takashi Sato and Bryan Barberena.

UFC London will take place inside the O2 Arena. The preliminary portion starts at 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. PT on March 23, with the main card beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. PT.

Holland vs. Nelson is the third fight on the main card. The bout should begin at approximately 6:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. CT / 3:15 p.m. PT.

Stay tuned for live coverage of Holland vs. Nelson below.

