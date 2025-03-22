UFC London: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady: Live round-by-round updates

Leon Edwards begins his road back to UFC gold in a main event against Sean Brady.

Edwards' last Octagon appearance was in July 2024 when he lost the UFC welterweight title against Belal Muhammad.

'Rocky' showcased a disappointing performance on that night, which he partially credited to the controversial early start time. The 33-year-old is focused on bouncing back and potentially securing another title shot.

Edwards' was initially scheduled to fight Jack Della Maddalena in the UFC London main event.

Della Maddalena was re-scheduled for a title shot against Muhammad, leading to Brady stepping in on short notice.

Number five-ranked Brady is coming off impressive wins against Kelvin Gastelum and Gilbert Burns.

UFC London will take place inside the O2 Arena. The preliminary portion starts at 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. PT on March 23, with the main card beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. PT.

Edwards vs. Brady is the final fight on the main card. The bout should begin at approximately 7:15 p.m. ET/ 6:15 p.m. CT / 4:15 p.m. PT.

Stay tuned for live coverage of Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady below.

Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady

