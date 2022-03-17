"He's gonna get goosebumps" - Paddy Pimblett plans to impress Dana White with his UFC London walk-out

Paddy Pimblett aims to impress Dana White with his walkout at UFC London this weekend.

While his fighting ability is what matters once the cage door shuts, nobody can deny that Paddy Pimblett is one of the most entertaining personalities in all of mixed martial arts.

'The Baddy' doesn't hold back with his trash talk, has a unique look, and represents the city of Liverpool with great pride.

Beyond that, the Liverpudlian also has a pretty unique walk-out.

The Lethal Industry & Where's Your Head At remix is something to behold, and while it's only really been seen in Cage Warriors thus far, we're expecting to see a big showcase at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.

When asked about the potential of Dana White seeing him walk to the octagon, Pimblett had the following to say in an interview with ESPN MMA.

“They best make that arena go black lad before I walk out, all those lights best go out when my song comes on. You’ll never have seen something like it. I really hope Dana comes. He’s gonna get goosebumps and be like oh my god, this is the second coming of Jesus Christ. He’s gonna be like what is going on here when I walk out, lad. No-one would’ve seen anything like it.”

Watch Pimblett's interview with ESPN MMA below:

'The Baddy' noted that while he predominantly listens to rap music now, the fanfare behind his dance track remix has taken on a life of its own.

Who is Paddy Pimblett fighting at UFC London?

After knocking Luigi Vendramini out last September on his UFC debut, Paddy Pimblett will be taking a step up in competition to face Rodrigo Vargas - aka Kazula Vargas.

He's still being tipped to win the fight as the favorite, but even with that being the case, Vargas isn't the kind of fighter to take lightly.

The expectation is that Pimblett will showcase his ground game more so than he did against Vendramini. However, if he starts to have success on the feet, that may change.

Pimblett vs. Vargas is set to be the third bout on the main card in London. Fans will be waiting with bated breath to see if 'The Baddy' manages to deliver on his word come fight night.

