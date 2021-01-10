UFC middleweight Darren Till roasts boxers in Twitter rant

It seems Darren Till is not a fan of boxers. In a recent rant, he criticized boxers specifically for training and running with their entourages.

Taking to Twitter, Darren Till mocked boxers for jogging with their cars behind them and working out in groups. He insinuated that boxers were more concerned about attracting eyeballs rather than putting in actual work.

“& here is my biggest thing right now while I’m attacking boxers Why the f##k you all walking around with 10 men armies entourages? You out jogging with your cars driving behind you? And all of your team jogging with you? Once again Floyd Mayweather been there and done it” – his Tweet read.

This was one of many tweets in which Darren Till was seen criticizing and mocking boxers. In a separate tweet, the Scouser compared boxing to MMA. He wrote that in UFC when two fighters dislike each other and call each other out, Dana White makes the match immediately. Whereas he implied all boxers do is post pictures in expensive outfits with expensive cars.

He further added that while he is happy about the eyes Youtubers are bringing to the sport, he would first prefer to win a championship in MMA before fighting Youtubers in a boxing ring for a big payday.

Darren Till’s Twitter account is one of the funniest of any fighter on social media. Until this point, he has not been as active on the microblogging platform for a while, therefore his fans will be happy to see him back at his best again.

What does 2021 have in store for Darren Till?

Darren Till fought just once in 2021, losing to Robert Whittaker in July.

It was his second fight at middleweight after moving up a weight division following a KO loss at the hands of Jorge Masvidal in March 2019.

He was scheduled to take on Jack Hermansson, but was forced out of the fight due to a serious foot injury.

His eventual replacement, Marvin Vettori, broke into the top five of the middleweight rankings with his win over Hermansson and has called out Darren Till for a fight.

The Englishman will be hoping for a change of fortunes in 2021 and would like to start on a winning note, to chase the middleweight strap again.

Until his next fight announcement though, fans will have to make do with his hilarious Tweets to keep themselves entertained.