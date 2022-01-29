Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals he will meet Dana White to get advice on running an MMA promotion 

Khabib Nurmagomedov divulged that he will be meeting Dana White to learn a thing or two about running an MMA promotion.

As the boss of his own MMA promotion Eagle FC, Khabib Nurmagomedov has come clean about still learning his trade.

Having established a good working relationship with UFC boss Dana White, 'The Eagle' revealed during an Eagle FC 44 post-fight interview that he will be meeting White to take a few pointers.

According to Nurmagomedov:

“Nothing [about promoting is] easy, honestly,” He’s right, Dana White, you know. I’m going to have meeting next month in Vegas with him. I’m going to talk with him a lot about all this kind of stuff. I’m just beginning. How many years he have experience? He’s the best in the game and it’s a big honor for me to learn from him.”

Nurmagomedov has long envisioned himself leading his own MMA promotion. It was in November 2020 that 'The Eagle' bought Russian MMA promotion, Gorilla Fighting Championship and renamed it Eagle FC.

Aware that being based in the U.S. has helped the UFC prolong its success as an organization, Nurmagomedov has plotted a U.S. expansion with Eagle FC 44 in Miami spearheading the move.

Watch Nurmagomedov's interview with BroBible here:

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't want to compete with Dana White and the UFC yet

Whether Khabib Nurmagomedov will be able to follow Dana White's blueprint is yet to unravel.

However, the former UFC champion had already cleared the air on the subject during an ESPN MMA interview last November. Among the things about White that Nurmagomedov wouldn't want is losing his hair.

danawhite @danawhite



He is officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work 29-0 it is.He isofficially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. 29-0 it is. He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. https://t.co/QeoSP12zw2

On a more serious note, Nurmagomedov insisted that despite the inevitable conflict, competing with the UFC is not part of his plans at this point

“I don’t want to compete with someone,” Nurmagomedov confessed. “It’s not a secret that UFC is best in the world. Almost 30 years, these guys, the UFC, they’re doing great shows around the world. UFC is very big brand. I don’t want to compete with other promotions. I have my view. I have my principles. I have my view, and maybe it’s because this is just the beginning. If you want to become big, we need like five, six years... We have to sign a lot of fights. It’s too early to talk about competing with some big fish. We’re just beginning, and I’m very excited about this journey.”

Catch the full interview below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew