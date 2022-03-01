"165lbs division only in Eagle FC " - Khabib Nurmagomedov responds after Rafael dos Anjos proposes 165lbs fight with Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov has reiterated that a 165 lbs weight class is only available in his promotion, Eagle FC. This comes on the back of a potential catchweight bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Islam Makhachev being teased by both fighters.

Dos Anjos was slated to take on Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event of UFC 272 this weekend. Unfortunately, Fiziev pulled out of the fight after contracting COVID-19 on Monday. With no replacement for 'Ataman' announced as yet, dos Anjos and Makhachev engaged in a back-and-forth on social media.

Makhachev challenged dos Anjos to a 170-pound showdown, claiming they have "unfinished business." The Brazilian responded and proposed a catchweight bout at 165 pounds instead.

Khabib Nurmagomedov then chimed in, saying that Eagle FC is the only promotion with a 165 lbs division.

Dos Anjos is certain that Makhachev, who stopped Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49, doesn't deserve a title shot. According to RDA, the Russian's 10-fight win streak doesn't warrant a crack at the title as he has never beaten "any top guys."

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the former UFC lightweight champion said:

“I don’t think [Makhachev deserves a title shot], to be honest with you. He’s got a 10 [fight] win streak, but look at his résumé. He didn’t fight any top guys, any top contenders. He was supposed to fight Benny [Dariush] but unfortunately Benny got injured. So I don’t think so... I’m game [for Makhachev fight]. Like I told you, I’m always game."

He added:

“I’ll fight anybody. I fight. I’m a fighter. I’m here to fight anybody Saturday... These guys, they don’t fight like that. They have to have the perfect fight camp, everything perfect, blah, blah, blah, so they can fight. They’re not gonna do it.”

Watch Dos Anjos' full interview on The MMA Hour below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Islam Makhachev's future

Khabib Nurmagomedov has long been convinced that Islam Makhachev is edging closer to title contention. Bobby Green is an unranked fighter, but 'The Eagle' said Makhachev's win over 'King' guaranteed him a title shot.

As per the UFC legend, Dana White has already told him that Makhachev is next in line for a title shot at 155 lbs. With that in mind, Nurmagomedov sees his fellow Dagestani becoming a champion and defending his belt against Beneil Dariush. In a UFC Vegas 49 post-fight interview, he said:

“Islam takes this like real champion. It doesn’t matter who his opponent is. The goal is going to stay the same. Same goal, different opponent. Of course we feel a little bit bad he don’t fight Beneil. He have big injury and end of this year, he’s going to come back. If he wins one fight, he’s going to be next in the line... Beneil [Dariush is] gonna be there. Islam [Makhachev is] there. Islam have to fight for the title end of this year. And if Beneil win, Islam win title, I think like, Islam gonna defend- his first title defense, he's gonna fight with Beneil. This is how I see how division gonna move."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's full interview below:

Charles Oliveira, the reigning lightweight champ, is set to defend his belt against Justin Gaethje later this year. Makhachev will be eyeing the victor as he looks to finally become a UFC champion.

