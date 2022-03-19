Ali Abdelaziz proposes boxing match between Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman

Ali Abdelaziz has proposed a boxing match between Conor McGregor and reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The Dominance MMA founder and president serves as the manager for Usman and for McGregor’s nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov dominantly defeated McGregor in a UFC lightweight title matchup in October 2018. Nevertheless, their rivalry continues to this day. Abdelaziz, for his part, has never shied away from speaking against ‘Notorious.’

Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury last July but is expected to return this year. In his latest interview with TheMacLife, McGregor revealed that he’d like to face Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title in his comeback fight.

Usman responded by insinuating that he’d “murder” McGregor inside the octagon. Furthermore, UFC president Dana White reacted to this by highlighting that he’ll meet the Irishman in Las Vegas soon.

White has often spoken about McGregor – a former UFC featherweight (145-pound) and lightweight (155-pound) champion – being undersized when it comes to competing in the welterweight (170-pound) division.

Intriguingly, McGregor is considered a striking specialist, known particularly for his boxing skills, whereas Usman's MMA base is that of wrestling. While McGregor holds a 0-1 record in professional boxing, Usman hasn't competed in the sport before. On that note, Abdelaziz has called for a McGregor-Usman boxing match instead of an MMA fight; promoted by Zuffa Boxing. Abdelaziz tweeted:

“There is unfinished business with León Edwards, if Conor wants, Dana wants nothing will make me happier than seeing Kamaru put a hole in his head. @USMAN84kg @danawhite”

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite There is unfinished business with León Edwards, if Conor wants, Dana wants nothing will make me happier than seeing Kamaru put a hole in his head. @USMAN84kg There is unfinished business with León Edwards, if Conor wants, Dana wants nothing will make me happier than seeing Kamaru put a hole in his head. @USMAN84kg @danawhite

“If Dana thinks it will be an unfair fight between Kamaru and Conor, maybe it’s a good opportunity to start the launch of Zuffa boxing and we have to stop talking about these fake fighters from boxing. @USMAN84kg”

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 If Dana thinks it will be an unfair fight between Kamaru and Conor, maybe it’s a good opportunity to start the launch of Zuffa boxing and we have to stop talking about these fake fighters from boxing. @USMAN84kg If Dana thinks it will be an unfair fight between Kamaru and Conor, maybe it’s a good opportunity to start the launch of Zuffa boxing and we have to stop talking about these fake fighters from boxing.@USMAN84kg

Sean O’Malley on Conor McGregor bulking up to 190 pounds

Conor McGregor set the MMA community abuzz last December by sharing a few photos of himself purportedly having bulked up to 190 pounds. On The Timbo Sugar Show podcast, UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley explained that bulking up wouldn’t necessarily help the Irishman. ‘Sugar’ said:

“I don’t think that’s necessarily good for fighting, dude. I don’t think that’s going to be an advantage or a benefit.” O’Malley added, “Dude, if he’s 190 (pounds) right now, he should not go down and fight at 155. Watch him go do it, and be fast as f**k, and be better than ever too.”

McGregor’s exact comeback date is yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, Usman is expected to defend his welterweight title in a rematch against Leon Edwards next. Their fight is likely to transpire at UFC 276 on July 2nd.

Edited by wkhuff20