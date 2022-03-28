"I attacked his family, I attacked his friends, his team" - Colby Covington takes a dig at Dustin Poirier for not accepting fight against him

Colby Covington has taken a dig at Dustin Poirier for not accepting a fight against him. During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Covington alluded to the extremely personal remarks he'd made against Poirier's family, friends, and team. Accusing the UFC lightweight mainstay of evading a fight against him, Covington stated:

“I attacked his [Poirier’s] family, I attacked his friends, his team. So, he’s not gonna at least try. Like, Jorge [Masvidal], he knew he couldn’t beat me. But at least he tried. He knew he couldn’t beat me. He knew I’m the king of Miami, but he tried."

He also added:

"I don’t know if Dustin’s even gonna try. I talked about your family; you’re not gonna defend them. How are you going to wake up and look in the mirror every morning? Like, you guys look in the mirror, [podcast host] Kyle [Forgeard] looks in the mirror every morning, he’s like, ‘That’s f**king right. I’m the man.’ Dustin looks in the mirror, he’s like, ‘F**k. I’m a f**king b**ch. I’m a coward.’”

The UFC welterweight revealed that there’s been no progress in regards to booking a potential Poirier fight because ‘The Diamond’ is scared. ‘Chaos’ added that he’s the biggest money fight Poirier can get. The 34-year-old noted that Poirier is trying to fight Nate Diaz, but Diaz is more likely to fight Conor McGregor next.

For years, Covington trained at the ATT (American Top Team) gym alongside the likes of Dustin Poirier and Jorge Masvidal. ‘Chaos’ parted ways with the gym in 2020. Taking a shot at ATT, Covington emphasized that his cardio is far superior to Poirier’s, as the latter trains at “American Tap Team” where fighters always gas out and tap out.

Watch the Full Send Podcast episode featuring Colby Covington in the video below:

Dustin Poirier on Colby Covington’s callout at UFC 272

Dustin Poirier has been teasing a move up to welterweight since late 2021, but he’s adamant that he won’t fight Colby Covington in a professional MMA bout. Poirier claims that he doesn’t want 'Chaos' to benefit financially from facing him inside the octagon and would rather fight him “on sight” in the streets, perhaps even risking a stint in jail.

Colby Covington defeated Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision in their welterweight bout that headlined UFC 272 on March 5, following which he called out Dustin Poirier.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, Poirier turned down the Covington matchup and lobbied to fight Nate Diaz instead. Jibing at Covington’s trash talk, Poirier said:

"It's working for him [Covington]. He's got people talking. You're asking me about him, but it's just not my style. That's what I dislike about the sport nowadays."

