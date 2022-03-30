"You boys are slinging s**t at each other" - Daniel Cormier gives his take on the Chael Sonnen Jon Jones conflict

Daniel Cormier has addressed the ongoing conflict between Chael Sonnen and Jon Jones.

Jon Jones holds a first-round TKO win over Sonnen. Additionally, Jones beat Cormier via unanimous decision in their first fight and via third-round KO in the rematch. Their rematch’s result was overturned, however, after ‘Bones’ tested positive for steroids. To this day, the former lightheavyweight champion remains a fierce rival of both Sonnen and ‘DC'.

In September of 2021, Jones was arrested after allegedly hitting his fiancé Jessie Moses at a Las Vegas hotel. ‘Bones’ was charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of tampering with a police vehicle – the former being a misdemeanor and the latter a felony.

Sonnen subsequently criticized Jones for his actions. That said, 'The American Gangster' himself allegedly attacked multiple people at a Las Vegas hotel in December 2021.

He’s currently facing 11 battery charges, comprising 10 misdemeanors and 1 felony charge. Unsurprisingly, Jones has recently taken multiple jibes at the former UFC middleweight.

BONY @JonnyBones imagine having someone at your job who couldn’t hold your jockstrap being your biggest critic. Shit was annoying lol Jurassic Fart @boomtown1717 @JonnyBones Every Chael Sonnen video in a nutshell @JonnyBones Every Chael Sonnen video in a nutshell https://t.co/spQfhdcMSJ This couldn’t be more accurateimagine having someone at your job who couldn’t hold your jockstrap being your biggest critic. Shit was annoying lol twitter.com/boomtown1717/s… This couldn’t be more accurate 😩 imagine having someone at your job who couldn’t hold your jockstrap being your biggest critic. Shit was annoying lol twitter.com/boomtown1717/s…

Taking to his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier has now criticized Sonnen and Jones’ mutual mudslinging. Nevertheless, Cormier added that he understands that the longtime rivals won't take the high road in their rivalry.

‘DC’ stated:

“What’s up with my boy Chael Sonnen and Jon Jones? I mean, fellas, we are grown men. You boys are slinging s**t at each other.”

“What I care about is: Now, the man that sat up there for years, Chael, has allowed for himself to be judged by a man that has truly been just the bu** of everyone’s jokes for so long. So, I ask myself, ‘Guys, are we adults? Yes, we are. But in this instance, do I think that Jones would act like one? Absolutely not. Is he wrong for not acting like one? Absolutely not.’”

What’s next for Jon Jones?

The domestic battery charge against Jones was dropped, as confirmed in December 2021. However, in February of this year, ‘Bones’ revealed that his fiancé Jessie Moses had decided to leave him two months prior and won’t return.

In the now-deleted tweet, 'Bones' stated:

“My fiancé left me about two months ago, today she finalized that she won’t be coming back. If you are a Jon Jones hater, have a toast, I feel like s**t”

Furthermore, after pleading no contest to the felony charge, Jon Jones was ordered to pay $750 in restitution, stay out of legal trouble, and attend anger management therapy. Jones, a former longtime UFC light heavyweight champion, has vowed to make his long-awaited heavyweight debut this year and win the UFC heavyweight title.

