"He's cringe as f***" - Dillon Danis calls out 'terrible fighter' Paddy Pimblett

Dillon Danis has asserted that Paddy Pimblett is a 'terrible fighter' and 'cringe as f**k'.

During an appearance on the PlanBri Uncut podcast hosted by Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia, multi-time BJJ world champion Dillon Danis opened up on several topics. One of the topics was Liverpool MMA stalwart Paddy Pimblett, who made his UFC debut this September.

Paddy Pimblett @PaddyTheBaddy I have signed with @barstoolsports people.I want to thank @stoolpresidente @GrahamBoylan who put this deal together and for making it a very workable partnership for both sides. Barstool Sports know who the boy is 🤗 I have signed with @barstoolsports people.I want to thank @stoolpresidente & @GrahamBoylan who put this deal together and for making it a very workable partnership for both sides. Barstool Sports know who the boy is 🤗 https://t.co/ZE5kl71fqh

Also earlier this month, it was revealed that Paddy Pimblett has signed a seven-figure contract with Barstool Sports as a brand ambassador and content creator. LaPaglia, an employee of Barstool Sports, noted that ‘The Baddy’ has signed with the company and asked for Dillon Danis’ views regarding the UK fighter.

Danis responded by stating:

“I thought that was bullsh**.” Danis noted that he was mad at his friend, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, due to this signing.

“Because he (Pimblett) is terrible. He’s terrible, terrible. And he’s cringe as f**k,” he added.

LaPaglia asked Dillon Danis whether Paddy Pimblett is a content creator, to which he replied by saying:

“No. He talks. You ever listened to him talk? He’s terrible, terrible. And he’s a terrible fighter too. Oh, he’s terrible, terrible.”

LaPaglia noted that ‘The Baddy’ is a UFC fighter, to which Danis said:

“Yeah, but he’s not good. The reason they signed him to the UFC is because he’s big in Liverpool. And Liverpool didn’t have that many people. So, he was like one of the only fighters from Liverpool. So, he’s like, kind of like, they backed him up, you know. But he’s not good at all. Like, terrible, yeah.”

You can watch Dillon Danis’ conversation with Brianna LaPaglia in the video below:

Dillon Danis could face Diego Sanchez next, whereas Paddy Pimblett already has his next UFC bout lined up

Dillon Danis has been dealing with knee injury issues that have kept him on the sidelines for a considerable period of time. Danis is 2-0 as a professional MMA fighter. The Bellator star’s most recent MMA bout took place in June 2019. Needless to say, ‘El Jefe’ aims to return to the cage as soon as his injury issues are dealt with.

Former UFC fighter, the legendary Diego Sanchez, has proposed a bare-knuckle MMA fight between himself and Dillon Danis after the BJJ stalwart recovers from his injuries. Furthermore, Danis, too, has confirmed that he’d like to fight Sanchez upon his return.

Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett is coming off a first-round KO win against Luigi Vendramini in a lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till on September 4th, 2021. Pimblett recently announced that he’s signed the contract for his next UFC fight. His opponent and comeback date are yet to be revealed.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava