Dr. David Abbasi explains how Jon Jones' comments about 'brain trauma' could potentially impact his career

Dr. David Abbasi has explained how Jon Jones' comments about 'brain trauma' could potentially impact his career. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Dr. Abbasi talks about the repercussions 'Bones' could possibly face for making such a comment:

"Jon Jones has to be very careful of the language that he uses anytime he's talking about brain health or brain trauma. We're very sensitive to that, at least from a medical standpoint... if we know that you have this known history of yourself stating that you have issues with brain trauma, you're kinda getting in this gray zone where I don't think anybody's gonna want that liability. Certainly I wouldn't want that liability, I don't think a promotion like the UFC would like that liability... I think he has to be very careful with the language he's using because it could ultimately disqualify him from further competing."

Dr. Abbasi went on to warn Jones by drawing a parallel between the comments he has made and the one Diego Sanchez made which eventually led to the UFC cutting ties with him. Fighters who claim to have head trauma usually aren’t allowed to compete in top-tier MMA organizations.

Jones has been in the headlines ever since he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. 'Bones' was recently arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery, domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle.

Following his release, 'Bones' uploaded a story to his Instagram handle in which he was seen working out. Jones wrote:

"I have way too much trauma to consume alcohol, my brain simply can't handle it anymore. I will leave alcohol in my past forever."

Oscar Willis @oscarswillis Jon Jones just posted this story, saying he has “too much trauma to consume alcohol” and will “turn this nightmare to the best thing to ever happen in my life.” Jon Jones just posted this story, saying he has “too much trauma to consume alcohol” and will “turn this nightmare to the best thing to ever happen in my life.” https://t.co/LhiFOM5DDx

Jon Jones' current situation with his fiancee

Jon Jones delivered a heartfelt speech during the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony. 'Bones' thanked his fiancee, Jessie Moses, for being with him through thick and thin.

Police reports indicate that Jones likely got into a physical altercation with Jessie in front of their children. She was apparently injured and bleeding from her nose and mouth.

The 34-year-old has recently uploaded a story to his Instagram in which he is seen kissing Jessie Moses. All these events have left fans confused about the status of their current relationship.

Jason Williams @jasoneg33 Looks like Jon and his fiancée are on good terms again Looks like Jon and his fiancée are on good terms again https://t.co/H9mgK9vLRN

