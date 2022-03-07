"Couldn't happen to a more deserving person" - Henry Cejudo reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov's induction into the UFC Hall of Fame

Henry Cejudo recently praised Khabib Nurmagomedov on social media following the Russian's induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Since retiring from MMA in 2020, Nurmagomedov has already been recognized by the masses as a legend of the sport. 'The Eagle' finished his mixed martial arts career with an unbeaten 29-0 record. In doing so, he firmly established himself as one of the best fighters to ever grace the octagon.

After it was revealed at UFC 272 that Nurmagomedov would be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, Cejudo was one of the first fighters to congratulate him. 'Triple C' tweeted:

"This has to be one of the greatest surprises and couldn’t happen to a more deserving person. @khabib_nurmagomedov Congratulations on your UFC Hall of fame induction. Sports can bring the world together"

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov's turbulent journey to undisputed UFC gold, historic rivalry with Conor McGregor and emergence as one of the most influential Muslim athletes in the world has ensured that his legacy will stand the test of time.

Are Khabib Nurmagomedov and Henry Cejudo friends?

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Henry Cejudo have been friends for many years. This is largely due to their mutual association with Ali Abdelaziz, who manages both former champions. Now that they've both retired, they've continued to work together.

Interestingly, Cejudo worked as an analyst for Nurmagomedov's MMA promotion, Eagle FC, during their first live show in the United States.

Nurmagomedov has taken up the role of a coach and mentor since hanging up his gloves. He is guiding the careers of his fellow Dagestani brethren as they look to make their mark in the sport.

Cejudo retired from MMA following his TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in 2020. The former two-division champion has been teasing a return to the octagon in recent times and is seemingly eyeing a third title in as many weight classes.

Edited by C. Naik