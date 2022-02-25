Henry Cejudo will consider including Khabib Nurmagomedov in his top 5 UFC fighters list on one condition 

Henry Cejudo will only put Khabib Nurmagomedov on his top-five list of UFC fighters if he beats Kamaru Usman.

During a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo named his top five UFC fighters. According to him, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is the best ever to do it inside the octagon. Meanwhile, Demetrious Johnson is at No. 2, while Anderson Silva is No. 3. He puts himself at No. 4 and behind him is Georges St-Pierre at No. 5.

However, one fan on Twitter noticed that Khabib Nurmagomedov's name was missing from the list. In his defense, Cejudo stressed that Nurmagomedov will not crack the list until he returns and fights UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

In his reply to the fan, the former UFC two-division champion said:

"If he [Nurmagomedov] comes back and fights my boy [Usman] for that welterweight strap then we can talk"

Check out the tweet below:

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo @BraveCanadians If he comes back and fights my boy @USMAN84kg for that welterweight strap then we can talk

'The Messenger' also lifted the lid on why he ranks himself above Georges St-Pierre. According to Cejudo, he used to hail 'GSP' as the fourth greatest but he figured he had a better resume than the former welterweight and middleweight champ.

Moreover, he thinks the Canadian MMA legend cherry picked his opponents during his time:

“I used to put 'GSP' there but I’m actually No. 4… I literally beat the best guys in the world. I beat three Hall of Famers in my last four fights —Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw and Dominick Cruz… I used to think more of GSP [at No. 4.] but in reality, I just still feel like he cherry picked, with all due respect to the legend so I’m gonna have to put him at No. 5."

Watch Henry Cejudo discuss his top five UFC fighters below:

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo THE KING'S TOP 5 UFC FIGHTERS OF ALL TIME



1. Triple C

2. The King of Cringe...



OK, OK, the real list 🗒️...

1.

2.

3.

4. Henry Cejudo

5. Georges St-Pierre



Tell me who you got! I might even reply 🤔



: youtu.be/DX9RPuU0RaI THE KING'S TOP 5 UFC FIGHTERS OF ALL TIME1. Triple C2. The King of Cringe...OK, OK, the real list 🗒️...1. @JonnyBones 2. @MightyMouse 3. @SpiderAnderson 4. Henry Cejudo5. Georges St-PierreTell me who you got! I might even reply 🤔 🚨THE KING'S TOP 5 UFC FIGHTERS OF ALL TIME🚨1. Triple C2. The King of Cringe...OK, OK, the real list 🗒️...1. @JonnyBones 2. @MightyMouse 3. @SpiderAnderson 4. Henry Cejudo5. Georges St-PierreTell me who you got! I might even reply 🤔👑👓: youtu.be/DX9RPuU0RaI https://t.co/q9cvVkVLRJ

Henry Cejudo is eyeing a third UFC title

Henry Cejudo's last UFC fight happened in 2020 when he knocked out Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. He left the promotion as a two-division champion and is now believed to be working on a return to fight for the featherweight title.

However, Cejudo is currently helping his Fight Ready gym teammate Chang Sung Jung in his UFC 273 training camp. According to 'The Korean Zombie', Cejudo has been playing a major role in his preparation and he's "super grateful" for it.

In a recent interview with The MMA Hour, Jung spoke about Henry Cejudo's impact on his training camp:

“[Cejudo has] been helping out so much. He’s been at every practice, every team meeting that we have. He’s actually doing sparring rounds. I’m super grateful. I didn’t realize he was so intelligent fight IQ-wise. When you see him on TV, he’s cringey and all that, but off camera, he’s telling me what to do, he’s wrestling, coaching as he’s sparring. He’s a huge part of this camp.”

Watch 'The Korean Zombie' credit Henry Cejudo ahead of his title fight below:

Jung is set for a featherweight title fight against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273. The bout will take place on April 9 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Edited by Aziel Karthak