Is there such a thing as a catchweight champion in the UFC?

The UFC does not have a catchweight division or a catchweight champion.

Catchweight bouts in the UFC occur when a fighter misses weight and their opponent, who's made weight, agrees to continue with the fight. In that case, the contest will typically take place at a weight limit that is higher than what was originally set.

For the record, the promotion does offer a catchweight fight. However, there is no such division as catchweight. If a title match is changed to a catchweight bout, the reigning champion will retain their title regardless of the outcome of the fight.

The promotion also hands out fines to fighters who miss weight. The ruling implies that a fighter who misses weight will be fined and a percentage of their earnings will go to the fighter who's made weight.

The same ruling applies to the company's Fight of the Night (FOTN) bonuses. In general, FOTN bonuses are given to both combatants. However, when a catchweight bout earns FOTN honors, the entire prize is given to the fighter who made weight.

A perfect example of this is the match between Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero at UFC 225. The then champion Whittaker made the 185 lb limit. Romero, on the other hand, missed it by less than a pound. Thus, the bout that was originally scheduled to be a title fight was changed to a catchweight contest with no belt on the line.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting VIDEO: Yoel Romero misses weight on his second attempt, putting his #UFC225 fight with Robert Whittaker in doubt. It can no longer be for the UFC middleweight title. Story here mmafighting.com/2018/6/8/17441… VIDEO: Yoel Romero misses weight on his second attempt, putting his #UFC225 fight with Robert Whittaker in doubt. It can no longer be for the UFC middleweight title. Story here mmafighting.com/2018/6/8/17441… https://t.co/6sSzYJvjEE

The fight between the pair ended up being declared the Fight of the Night. In line with the rules, Whittaker took a portion of the money from Romero’s salary and he also received all the bonuses.

A former UFC champion once asked for a catchweight bout because of difficulties in cutting weight

The UFC also offers catchweight bouts for late-replacement fighters, who do not have the time to cut down to the original weight limit. This kindness does not extend to everyone though. Take the case of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

In January 2012, Weidman was called up to fight Demian Maia on 11 days notice. 'The All-American' was aware that a win over the Brazilian could catapult his name to the upper echelons of the 185 lb division. He ended up agreeing to the bout but also knew that he would need to drastically cut weight.

According to Weidman, he pleaded with the UFC to make it a catchweight bout instead, but to no avail. He then had to cut weight in no time and had a near-death experience in the process.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Jan28.2012



Chris Weidman steps in on 11 days notice,



& defeats Demian Maia by unanimous decision Jan28.2012Chris Weidman steps in on 11 days notice,& defeats Demian Maia by unanimous decision https://t.co/U2kSQc520E

Weidman won the fight via a unanimous decision and went on to beat Mark Munoz next. The Munoz win was his launch pad to a title fight against Anderson Silva, which he won via second-round knockout.

Edited by Aziel Karthak