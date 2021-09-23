"I got smashed everywhere I went" - Javier Mendez was mobbed by 'crazy' Russian MMA fans at Khabib Nurmagomedov's EFC event

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC) recently collaborated with fellow Russian MMA promotion AMC Fight Nights Global to host the Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Memorial event.

During the show, the crowd support was vehement. According to American Kickboxing Academy's (AKA) lead trainer Javier Mendez, the fans at the event were the craziest and most passionate ones he has ever seen in his life.

In the latest episode of the JavierMendezAKAPodcast, Mendez spoke about his experience during the EFC event.

"It was crazy. I've never in my life experienced fan craziness like this. I'm not kidding. Trying to get through the line and into the venue, we were smashed. I couldn't go anywhere. I got smashed everywhere I went. They were asking for photos. When you stopped for one photo, that's it you're done. Because then they're just swarming on you. I mean they're such huge fans of MMA that anybody that's known they want a picture with them," said Javier Mendez.

The AKA head coach also opened up on an interesting incident that took place during the event.

"As soon as we got there, one of the cornermen was coaching their fighter to win. But their fighter lost. As soon as his fighter lost, he looks at me and goes 'Photo?'. I said 'yeah' and he took a photo with me, not worried about his guy. That was strange, I never had that happen before. Those fans are so passionate for the sport and the celebrities that are in MMA. Unless you've been there, you won't understand," he added.

Javier Mendez coached the longest reigning UFC lightweight champion in history, Khabib Nurmagomedov. He's currently training Khabib's close friend Islam Makhachev, who is ranked No.5 in the UFC lightweight division.

Khabib Nurmagomedov purchased Russian MMA promotion GFC and renamed it EFC

After hanging up his boots following a submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last October, Khabib Nurmagomedov purchased the Gorilla Fighting Championship for $1 million.

Since he's nicknamed 'The Eagle', Khabib decided to rename the newly acquired Russian MMA promotion to the Eagle Fighting Championship.

Khabib conducted the recent EFC event in memory of his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who passed away last year after contracting COVID-19.

