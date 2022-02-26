Kevin Holland explains why Jared Cannonier might have a better chance at beating Israel Adesanya than Robert Whittaker

Kevin Holland thinks Jared Cannonier is more powerful than Robert Whittaker, which could give him an edge over Israel Adesanya.

Cannonier is looking set to become Adesanya's next challenger. The UFC has not made it official yet. However, there is an expectation that the fight will come to fruition. Interestingly, Kevin Holland recently shared his thoughts on the matchup.

According to Holland, Cannonier could be a tougher opponent for 'The Last Stylebender' compared to Whittaker because he is a natural heavyweight. He also noted that 'The Killa Gorrila' is a more explosive fighter than 'The Reaper.'

In a recent interview with Helen Yee Sports, Holland said:

"Izzy [Adesanya] could be doing a lot of different things there. It’s a different fight but it’s 70-30. Right now I’m leaning towards Izzy. He’s kind of hard to beat at middleweight but the simple fact that Cannonier does come from heavyweight, he might pack a little extra strength. He might be a little stronger than what Whittaker was in his fight. Maybe he have a little bit more explosion. So I might change it to 60-40 [in favor of Adesanya]."

However, he feels that with the "right game plan," the 37-year-old could possibly pull it off. Holland added:

"But with the right camp, and the fight game plan, Jared might possess the tools to do it and he has the power and Izzy has been knocked out with a left hook before.”

Watch Holland's full interview below:

Jared Cannonier is confident he is the rightful next opponent of Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker is still the No. 1 contender in the 185-pound division. Jared Cannonier, meanwhile, sits at No. 2 though he doesn't have the best winning streak amongst the top five.

However, 'The Killa Gorrila' is certain he has earned his spot as the next title contender. In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Cannonier said:

“I know that I earned it. But if they choose [Sean] Strickland over me, that would say something to me. It could be my ego thinking, my ego over my shoulder telling me, ‘They’re scared of you. They don’t want that heat just yet.’ But I don’t know. I can’t really say that for sure. Those guys are smart. Apparently, Izzy [Adesanya] gets to pick his fights, and he did say my name in the post-fight interview and in the press conference, and it’s been in the making, so I would say that I’m confident that it’s gonna happen, but I’m just gonna stay prepared for anything.”

Watch Jared Cannonier's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Adesanya has already affirmed that Cannonier presents a good case to become his next opponent. If the fight gets a nod from the UFC, the challenger will be coming in off of a two-fight winning streak.

Edited by David Andrew