Kevin Holland offers to fight Colby Covington for Jorge Masvidal in exchange for latter's BMF belt

Kevin Holland has hilariously offered to fight Colby Covington for Jorge Masvidal in exchange for 'Gamebred's' BMF belt. Furthermore, 'The Trailerblazer' is also willing to change sides if Covington hands him over the 50k bonus he earned at UFC 272. Issuing a 24 hour deadline to respond, Holland recently wrote on his Instagram Stories:

"@Colbycovmma give me your bonus and I'll slide on @gamebredfighter for you. @Gamebredfighter if you give me your BMF belt I'll let you make it. Y'all got 24 hrs to respond."

via Kevin Holland's Instagram Stories @trailblaze2top

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington recently squared off at the UFC 272 headliner on March 5. Covington dominated Masvidal on the mat en route to a comfortable unanimous decision victory.

However, their bitter rivalry did not end with the high caliber grudge match. Covington and Masvidal recently engaged in a scuffle at the Papi Steakhouse in Miami where the police were eventually called in.

Covington later accused Masvidal of sucker-punching him twice in the face while he was exiting the restaurant. 'Chaos' was reportedly left with a fractured tooth and abrasion on the wrist.

Masvidal was arrested by Miami Beach police on Wednesday night and is facing felony battery charges. A video of 'Gamebred' in handcuffs has been doing the rounds on social media.

Jorge Masvidal faces criticism for attacking Colby Covington

Following news of Jorge Masvidal's altercation with Covington, the BMF title holder has been the recipient of widespread criticism.

Podcaster Bob Menery, who was dining with Colby Covington before the brawl, called out Jorge Masvidal for the alleged attack. Menery felt like 'Gamebred' let down a lot of people by his reckless actions.

All i can say is I'm extremely disappointed in @GamebredFighter as a professional fighter tonight.You let down alot of people tonight bro. Disappointed

YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul labeled Masvidal a 'b**ch' for trying to blindside Covington.

#1 Masvidal is a bitch for ambushing Colby. Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him?



#1 Masvidal is a bitch for ambushing Colby. Couldn't hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him?

#2 UFC always says it's increased fighter pay 600% since 2005. Per Huddle Up, UFC revenue is up 1,700% since 05 and PROFITS up by 6,200% 🤯 10x fighter pay!!!

Former UFC double champ and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier also expressed his disappointment with Masvidal. While Cormier understands the heat coming from the rivalry, he believes 'Gamebred' had a fair chance to settle his feud with Covington inside the octagon. Condemning the 37-year-old's sucker punch approach, Cormier said on The DC & RC show:

"You had 25 minutes less than two weeks ago to do everything you wanted. It does not seem as though this was a — it’s so hard here not to assume — but it does not seem as though this was a ‘come face to face and then we get into a fight,’ it seems like something different. And that’s where it becomes a little bit off.”

