"I see you" - Khabib Nurmagomedov sends a message to Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his 40th birthday

Khabib Nurmagomedov sent Zlatan Ibrahimovic a message on his 40th birthday. The former UFC lightweight champion shared a post on his Instagram story, which displayed some of the fabulous goals Ibrahimovic has scored in his career. On his story, 'The Eagle' wrote:

" @iamzlatanibrahimovic I see you 👀"

Here's a screenshot of Khabib Nurmagomedov's message to Zlatan Ibrahimovic:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's message to Zlatan Ibrahimovic

It isn't a secret that Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Khabib Nurmagomedov respect and admire one another. The football icon has praised the Dagestani on numerous occasions.

In an interview back in 2018, 'Ibra' predicted that Nurmagomedov would win his bout against Conor McGregor at UFC 229. The AC Milan striker also sent a voice message to the Russian before his clash with Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. 'The Eagle' shared the message he received from Ibrahimovic. The Swede told Nurmagomedov to always believe in himself and his abilities.

'The Eagle' has always been vocal about whom he considers the No.1 footballer in the world: Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the undefeated champion has admitted that he finds Ibrahimovic to be a great player who is only behind Ronaldo and Messi.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's love for the sport of football

Outside of his passion for mixed martial arts, Khabib Nurmagomedov has never shied away from expressing his love for football. The 33-year-old has discussed his childhood obsession with the sport on many occasions.

With that said, it doesn't come as a surprise that he's become close friends with many footballers in recent years.

'The Eagle' is currently traveling around the United Kingdom. This past weekend, he watched Cristiano Ronaldo play for Manchester United in their game against Everton.

The former UFC champion met several United legends and players, including Sir Alex Ferguson, Patrice Evra and Paul Pogba. He also met Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt at Old Trafford.

Khabib was also in attendance at Anfield to support Manchester City in their away clash against Liverpool. The thrilling match ended in a 2-2 draw.

