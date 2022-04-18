Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till trolled by Angela Hill in hilarious pun-filled post on Easter

Angela Hill hilariously trolled Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till in a recent Instagram post. 'Overkill' decorated two eggs where one's large end was Chimaev's head and the other large end was Till's face. The eggs also resembled the duo's iconic pose after Chimaev's victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

Hill further went on a symbolic rant filled with egg-related puns on Easter. She also congratulated 'Borz' on his impressive win over Burns and alluded to the fact that he is one fight away from a welterweight title shot. The 37-year-old wrote in the caption:

"Happy Easter to all you MMA yokel-s out there. Very eggcited to see Khamzat’s next fight, impressed his brains didn’t get scrambled by that punch Burns landed. A lot of fighters would’ve just shelled up. I know a lot of people eggspected the Chimaev fight to be over easy in the 1st but Burns proved he was a hard boiled test. I’m sure Chimaev can whisk up another quick finish before he fights for the title, but omelet his next fight play out before I start putting all my eggs in one basket. Pretty crazy he hasn’t even had a half dozen fights in the UFC! Ok I’m out, y’all got any more?"

What Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till have learnt from each other

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till have become MMA's favorite pair since 'The Gorilla' moved to Sweden to train with the undefeated prospect. Chimaev and Till have seemed inseparable since, with hilarious training videos of the two flooding the internet.

Till and Chimaev recently revealed their takeaways from each other in an episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show. Commenting on Chimaev, 'The Gorilla' said:

"Mentality. Indestructible like a brick wall."

However, 'Borz' complimented Till's striking and the energy he brings with him. The 27-year-old said:

"Lot of things, you know, guys give you good energy when you're out like, around those guys, they give you like good energy and he brings that help. He fought for the title and we speak about everything, you know, like a lot of things. His striking is so good and so fast and [I] learn every day, something, in the striking as well."

Watch Till and Chimaev's interview with 'The Schmo' and Henry Cejudo below:

Edited by Allan Mathew