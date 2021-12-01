"It's a very unusual scenario" - Michael Bisping comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov's decision to retire in his prime

Michael Bisping believes Khabib Nurmagomedov's decision to announce his retirement during his prime was an unusual scenario in the sporting world.

Khabib decided to hang up his gloves after a dominant run as the UFC lightweight champion. His third and final title defense came against interim titleholder Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last October.

Speaking to internet personality Brian Davis on the True Geordie Xtra YouTube show, Bisping stressed that fighters usually retire when their skills start to deteriorate. He added that 'The Eagle' was a very rare exception.

"Anyway, the question: Khabib, when do I think his prime was? It's a very unusual scenario because for Khabib, I really think when he retired, that was his prime! And the reason I said that's unusual is because people normally retire when they get to the end of their career, when their skills are starting to wane a little bit... I mean, the way he took out Justin Gaethje, and we know the success that he's just had; Khabib went out there and made it look easy and to finish the fight the way he did was so sublime. It's weird but Khabib retired in his prime. I think that's why if there are any critics, they do criticize him. 'Why don't you continue to test yourself?' Well, I respect his decision... which is very, very rare but it's also awesome at the same time that he did that."

'The Count' is a former UFC middleweight champion who holds a 30-9 record. He retired from MMA after going on a two-fight skid in November 2017.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is now an MMA promoter with the Eagle Fighting Championship in Russia

Khabib Nurmagomedov ended his career unbeaten with an impressive 29-0 record. He only lost two rounds ever and was the longest reigning lightweight champion in UFC history at 1077 days.

Post retirement, Khabib purchased the Gorilla Fighting Championship for $1 million and renamed it the 'Eagle Fighting Championship' (EFC).

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been conducting EFC events in his native Dagestan, Moscow and Sochi, among other Russian cities. There were a couple scheduled in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan as well. The promotion is planning to make its U.S debut in 2022.

