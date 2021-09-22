Paddy Pimblett and Cody Garbrandt have a friendly interaction on Twitter

Paddy Pimblett and Cody Garbrandt recently shared friendly banter on Twitter. In footage from a recent interview uploaded, Garbrandt can be seen praising 'The Baddy.'

Lauding Paddy Pimblett for his debut UFC performance, Cody Garbrandt said:

"And also I'd like to highlight 'Paddy the Baddy'. You know, I like this dude. I mean I thought this fight was entertaining. You know, he was almost hurt, says he is a 'scouser', they don't get knocked out and finishing his opponent."

However, Cody Garbrandt mispronounced the word 'Scouser,' which invited hilarious reactions on Twitter, including one from Paddy Pimblett. Promising to teach Garbrandt the correct pronunciation, 'The Baddy' wrote:

"Yes Cody lad I’ll teach ya how to say scouser when we meet my man @Cody_Nolove"

Cody Garbrandt replied, saying:

"F**k ya buddy"

Scouse is an accent and dialect of English associated with Liverpool and the surrounding county of Merseyside. The word 'scouse' originated from 'lobscouse,' a type of stew bought to Liverpool by Norwegian soldiers. Both the dish and the term have since stuck with locals. Liverpudlians often refer to themselves as 'Scousers' and do not find it offensive but rather see it as a badge of honor.

Paddy Pimblett's claims about scousers

UFC Fight Night: Pimblett v Vendramini

Paddy Pimblett made his UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini on the main card at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till.

Pimblett came out as the early aggressor with kicks while Vendramini swung back with counters. After trading calf kicks, Pimblett caught 'The Italian Stallion' with a hard left.

In response, Vendramini rocked Pimbett with a left hook, switched to double leg and took him to the canvas. However, 'The Baddy' scrambled back to his feet and answered back with a couple of shots. Just as Pimblett looked to be getting back into his kicking game, Vendramini caught him flush with another left.

With Vendramini gaining confidence, Pimblett unleased a wild combination and stunned 'The Italian Stallion.' As Vendramini backed into the fence, Pimblett landed a series of heavy shots that sent him crashing to the canvas at 04:25 of the opening round.

In the post-fight octagon interview, Michael Bisping asked Paddy Pimblett about almost getting knocked out. 'The Baddy' replied:

"You know me saying, lad. I'm a scouser. We don't get knocked out. I take that sh*t all day."

