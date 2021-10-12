"Still want my pictures and videos, you rats!" - Paddy Pimblett continues to call out Instagram for deleting his previous account

It's clear Paddy Pimblett holds two things dear to his heart. One, unsurprisingly, is food. The other is his old Instagram account.

Just weeks ahead of his UFC debut, Pimblett's Instagram page was disabled, apparently due to a violation of community rules set by the American company. He also lost approximately 158,000 of his followers.

When Megan Olivi asked Pimblett who he would like to call out following his stunning UFC Vegas 36 win, the Liverpudlian said he was not interested in challenging any fighter. Instead, he had his sights set on one of the biggest social media platforms, Instagram.

If referring to the tech giants as "lizards" wasn't enough, Pimblett now has a new nickname for the Mark Zuckerberg-led company: "rats." Speaking on the Anything Goes with James English podcast, 'The Baddy' said:

"I had 157,000 or 158,000 [followers] and I was dying to get [the account] but I still want my stuff back. Still want my pictures and videos, you rats!"

Watch Paddy Pimblett calling out Instagram in the video below (26:00)

When Pimblett realized he may have lost his account forever, it didn't take him long to create a new one. Although he initially amassed a modest 20,000 followers, his count skyrocketed after his debut win. Pimblett now has more than 740,000 followers on Instagram.

Paddy Pimblett believes the UFC may ask him to fight in December

Paddy Pimblett believes his second UFC outing may be on the cards before the year is out. 'The Baddy' told James English that he'll likely be asked to fight on the last pay-per-view card of 2021, UFC 269.

Paddy Pimblett said he considers himself a crowd puller. His addition to the year-ending pay-per-view card could significantly impact the event's attention, which is why the promotion may book him to fight at UFC 269.

UFC 269 is set to take place on December 11. The event will be headlined by a lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. Amanda Nunes will also defend her women's bantamweight title against Julianna Pena on the stacked card.

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards are expected to settle their scores at UFC 269 as well.

