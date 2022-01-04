"I'm gonna take someone's head off again in the O2" - Paddy Pimblett appears to confirm he will be competing at UFC London in March

Paddy Pimblett has confirmed he is still planning on being part of the likely UFC London card in March.

We saw plenty of big names burst onto the scene in mixed martial arts back in 2021, but few divided opinion quite as much as Paddy Pimblett. 'The Baddy' was previously known for his time in Cage Warriors, which, as many fans know, saw him rise up through the ranks to become the biggest draw in the entire promotion.

Now, he's hoping to expand that reach by dominating the UFC scene, too - which is going to be easier said than done at lightweight.

In a recent interview with Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, Pimblett spoke candidly about his next steps in the UFC, which appears to include an appearance at UFC London. Mentioning the city's famous O2 Arena, Pimblett said:

“That’s happening. I’m gonna take someone’s head off again in the O2. I’ll announce myself once again.”

Catch the full episode of the Believe You Me podcast, featuring Paddy Pimblett, below:

As of this writing, no opponent has been confirmed for Paddy Pimblett's second UFC appearance. However, you can bet he's going to do everything in his power to get into their head beforehand.

Did Paddy Pimblett win his UFC debut?

The short answer is yes. Paddy Pimblett introduced himself to the UFC family in some style with a lovely knockout win back at UFC Vegas 36 on September 4, 2021.

For the entire week leading up to the event, which also featured the likes of Jack Shore, Molly McCann, Tom Aspinall and Darren Till, the biggest name on the card for many was Paddy Pimblett. The proud Scouser wanted to represent his city in the best way he knows how - by putting on a show for fans watching around the world.

In the end, despite facing some real adversity, that's precisely what he did. Pimblett knocked Luigi Vendramini out in the first round with a string of impressive strikes.

He had to walk through fire in order to get there but if the man is to be believed from his months of trash talk, "Scousers don't get knocked out."

Edited by Harvey Leonard