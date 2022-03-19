"People just want to make a paycheck with Conman McTapper" - Henry Cejudo slams Conor McGregor following welterweight title fight claims 

Henry Cejudo thinks Conor McGregor possibly getting a crack at the welterweight title is all about the money.

McGregor recently confirmed that he's now eyeing a title bout against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on his return. According to the Irishman, becoming a three-division champion is something he's looking forward to when he steps inside the octagon once again.

As expected, McGregor has become a hot subject of discussion on social media since revealing his aspirations of picking up the 170 lbs title. One Twitter user asked who among McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Usman and Henry Cejudo has the highest chances of becoming a triple champion.

Cejudo then responded and said that the answer was him. 'Triple C' further pointed out that the only reason McGregor could possibly get it is because all parties involved will likely benefit financially. The former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion tweeted:

"The answer is me! People just want to make a paycheck with @TheNotoriousMMA Conman Mctapper including me. They really know what im cable of and it’s the same reason why I won’t get the opportunity."

McGregor is certain that Usman has got nothing extraordinary in his arsenal. He's confident about beating 'The Nigerian Nightmare' as he believes that the welterweight king is just a "sloppy orthodox wrestler" with no strong ground-and-pound skills and submissions.

Dana White finds Kamaru Usman vs. Conor McGregor "interesting"

Conor McGregor appears to be all-in on squaring off against Kamaru Usman. However, nothing is concrete at the moment as it is yet to be known whether the UFC will grant his wish.

UFC president Dana White, who is currently in London for UFC Fight Night 204, was recently asked about the matchup. According to White, any fight involving 'The Notorious' is good for business and a Usman vs. McGregor bout sounds "interesting."

He also revealed that he and McGregor will be meeting in Las Vegas to discuss the Irishman's future very soon. In a recent interview with TheMacLife, White said:

"It’s interesting, I hadn’t heard that. He’s coming into Vegas, we’re getting together and we’re gonna talk. We’ll see what’s next… Any Conor [McGregor] fight is good money-wise.”

