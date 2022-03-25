"You're either a BMF or you're a sucker puncher" - Rafael dos Anjos asks Dana White to hand the BMF title to him

Rafael dos Anjos has referenced BMF champion Jorge Masvidal’s recent attack on Colby Covington and jibed at ‘Gamebred’ for being “a sucker puncher.”

Jorge Masvidal won the symbolic BMF (Baddest Motherf***er) title by defeating Nate Diaz via third-round TKO at UFC 244 in November 2019. Dos Anjos has now suggested that UFC president Dana White ought to hand him Masvidal’s BMF title. RDA posted a tweet that read as follows:

“You’re either a BMF or you’re a sucker puncher. Can’t be both. @danawhite time to hand that belt to me.”

Rafael dos Anjos @RdosAnjosMMA

Earlier this week, the MMA community was set abuzz by the news that Masvidal allegedly attacked friend-turned-foe Covington outside the Papi Steak Restaurant in Miami. Masvidal reportedly donned a surgical mask and a hoodie and struck when ‘Chaos’ was leaving the restaurant. It was later revealed that Covington suffered a fractured tooth and an abrasion on his wrist.

Covington pressed charges and claimed that Masvidal’s attack damaged the $90,000 Rolex watch he was wearing. 'Chaos' has demanded $15,000 in repairs for the same. Masvidal was arrested on Wednesday by Miami Beach Police. He was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief. ‘Gamebred’ was held on a $15,000 bond and was later released after he posted bail.

The incident between the two UFC welterweights has elicited mixed reactions. Some have sided with Covington and opined that Masvidal shouldn’t have attacked his rival outside the realm of professional MMA competition.

Meanwhile, those who support Masvidal argue that ‘Chaos’ repeatedly crossed the line in regards to his trash talk by making disrespectful remarks concerning Masvidal’s family and personal life.

Rafael dos Anjos on a potential fight against MMA megastar Conor McGregor

In the aftermath of his unanimous decision win over Renato Carneiro at UFC 272 on March 5th, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos called out former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor. RDA was scheduled to fight ‘Notorious’ back in 2016 but withdrew from that matchup due to a foot injury.

That said, Rafael Dos Anjos recently indicated that a fight between them could finally materialize this year. McGregor – who’s been out of action since July of last year – is likely to return from his injury hiatus soon. At the UFC 272 post-fight press conference, RDA called out McGregor stating:

“I have no problem to trade the punch with Conor, you know. I think I have everything it takes. You know, I’m pretty comfortable in stand-up. I know he got a, you know, dangerous game. But I’ll do my game, you know, just mix it up. But I have no problems to trade at all.”

