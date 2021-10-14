"You're not gonna win this one" - Tony Ferguson shares theory of what happened to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209

Tony Ferguson has provided fans with an amusing theory as to why Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t fight him back at UFC 209.

Four years ago, and in many of the years since, Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been regarded as two of the best lightweights on the planet. Between Tony Ferguson's winning streak and the dominance of Khabib Nurmagomedov, it seemed inevitable that the pair would battle it out sooner rather than later - and probably for a UFC title.

At UFC 209, one of the five instances in which their scheduled contest fell through occurred. Khabib Nurmagomedov’s failed weight cut left him in hospital and Tony Ferguson without an opponent in the proposed interim lightweight championship co-main event.

While many have come to accept that Khabib’s weight cut just didn’t go very well, 'El Cucuy' has another theory.

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT The Night Ali & Fathead @TeamKhabib Received A Call After My Weight Cut At A Local Boxing Gym In Vegas 📞 Said “Tony’s Pissed, He’s Comin’ For Your Fat Ass. You Better Run Khabibi, You’re Not Gonna Win This One.” 🏃‍♂️💨🍃 # UFC209 #TowelGate -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # Tiramisu🍮Tuesdayze The Night Ali & Fathead @TeamKhabib Received A Call After My Weight Cut At A Local Boxing Gym In Vegas 📞 Said “Tony’s Pissed, He’s Comin’ For Your Fat Ass. You Better Run Khabibi, You’re Not Gonna Win This One.” 🏃‍♂️💨🍃 # UFC209 #TowelGate -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # Tiramisu🍮Tuesdayze https://t.co/DM4ejQEV7f

The sustained decline of Tony Ferguson

The eccentric nature of Tony Ferguson often made for quite the showcase when he hit his top form inside the octagon. Unfortunately, the former interim champion hasn’t been quite so successful over the last few months.

Tony Ferguson went from one of the most exciting winning streaks in UFC history to losing three straight against Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush respectively.

One or two wins may vault him back into relevancy in the lightweight division. However, if he loses his next contest, and does so decisively, questions may be raised about his future. Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, continues to enjoy life after retirement. Mixed martial arts fans continue to discuss who would've won if both men had been able to clash when they were in their primes.

