UFC’s future? How Dricus du Plessis and Jack Della Maddalena lead new era

Currently, Dricus Du Plessis and Jack Della Maddalena are the youngest UFC champions on the roster. While Du Plessis is 31, Della Maddalena is only 28 years old. Both fighters became champions at a relatively young age, and still have a lot of work to do and defeat ranked contenders to cement their legacy in their respective divisions.
The above stat was shared by a popular MMA page on Instagram and reshared by du Plessis on his Instagram story.
Check out Dricus Du Plessis' Instagram story below:
Du Plessis became the UFC middleweight kingpin in 2024 by dethroning Sean Strickland. Since then, 'Stillknocks' has defended his strap successfully two times. The South African will be making his next title defense against Khamzat Chimaev in the upcoming months, as confirmed by UFC CEO Dana White.
On the other hand, Della Maddalena was crowned the UFC welterweight kingpin at UFC 315, which saw 'JDM' beat Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision. The Australian wants to make his first title defense in Perth against Islam Makhachev.
Dricus du Plessis gives timeline update on Khamzat Chimaev clash
Dricus du Plessis was rumoured to battle Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 317. However rumors of the champion being injured surfaced, which were later scrapped by the man himself. Dana White has confirmed that du Plessis vs. Chimaev will happen later this year, but has not revealed a potential date.
Now, 'Stillknocks' has given fans a major timeline update on his next title defense, confirming that it will happen this year and there are two potential dates. In an epsiode of the The Sias du Plessis Show, he said:
"So we have a date. We have a date. But we have potential of two dates. I already agreed to both. A lot of people are saying is it this year. Yes, 100%. It's not far away. It's not that far away. The announcement will be made soon."
Du Plessis added:
"I am just waiting for the contract but that's the fight that's happening. It's gonna be happening in the next couple of months. Maximum four months... Nothing signed, but I have agreed to any date."
Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (53:15):