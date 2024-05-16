UFC Vegas 92: Walkout songs Edson Barboza, Lerone Murphy, Khaos Williams, and others have used before

UFC Vegas 92 is set to take place this weekend (Saturday, May 18) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event of the Fight Night will feature a featherweight matchup starring Edson Barboza and Lerone Murphy.

Last year, Barboza staged a remarkable comeback, shaking off a two-fight slump in spectacular fashion. He kicked off his redemption with a stunning first-round knockout victory over Billy Quarantillo at UFC Kansas City last April. Later in October at UFC Vegas 81, 'Junior' delivered one of the most remarkable comebacks of the year, overcoming adversity to secure a unanimous decision victory over Sodiq Yusuff

Since transitioning to the 145-pound division in May 2020, the 38-year-old Brazilian has shown remarkable improvement, tallying a 4-3 record. This shift was a strategic move, following a challenging phase in his lightweight career, during which he struggled, with a 1-4 record from 2017 to 2019.

Meanwhile, Murphy's journey in the UFC is relatively fresh, beginning with his promotional debut at UFC 242 in September 2019, where he fought Zubaira Tukhugov to a draw. After a hiatus of nearly a year, marked by a unanimous decision victory over Josh Culibao at UFC London last July, 'The Miracle' is gearing up for his first main event challenge as he aims to preserve his undefeated record.

In the co-main of UFC Vegas 92, Khaos Williams is set to square off against Carlston Harris in a welterweight showdown.

Williams makes his return to the octagon amid an intriguing situation, having competed only twice in the past two years. During this period, 'The OxFighter' experienced mixed results, with each bout ending in a split decision outcome: a loss to Randy Brown at UFC 274 in May 2022, followed by a victory over Rolando Bedoya at UFC 288 last May.

On the other hand, Harris is coming off a third-round submission victory over Jeremiah Wells last August. Making his UFC debut against Christian Aguilera in May 2021, 'Mocambique' left a strong impression with a first-round submission. However, in his following bout, he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Although the upcoming Fight Night may not initially attract widespread attention, it holds promise to exceed expectations. The promotion has assembled an appealing roster, blending rising talents such as Themba Gorimbo and Oumar Sy with seasoned veterans like Angela Hill and Adrian Yanez.

An integral part of a fight card involves the fighter entrances and their choice of walkout songs, which establish the atmosphere before each match and are vital in captivating the audience.

Explore the walkout songs previously selected by some of the fighters featured on the UFC Vegas 92 card.

Which songs did Edson Barboza and Lerone Murphy walk out to?

Sporting a UFC record of 18-11, including an impressive nine Fight of the Night awards, Edson Barboza will mark his 30th appearance in the octagon at UFC Vegas 92. He aims to sustain his momentum and further extend his current win streak.

'Junior' has upheld a steadfast tradition, entering to the heavy metal rhythms of 'Meus Proprios Meios' by Oficina G3 since his bout against Anthony Pettis at UFC 197 in April 2016.

However, during his bout against Justin Gaethje in March 2019, the Brazilian diverged from his usual entrance theme and opted for the iconic 1990s hit song 'Gonna Fly Now' by Bill Conti, famously associated with Sylvester Stallone's legendary 'Rocky' film series.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Lerone Murphy, boasting an unblemished 5-0-1 UFC record, aims to uphold his impressive streak. 'The Miracle' has consistently entered to the beats of Tupac's 'Ambitionz Az a Ridah' since his debut in the UFC.

Which songs did Khaos Williams, Carlston Harris and others walk out to?

Khaos Williams, with a 5-2 UFC record, aims to enhance his resume with another victory. 'The OxFighter' has consistently chosen 'Dreams and Nightmares' by Meek Mill as his walkout song for every one of his appearances in the octagon.

Meanwhile, Carlston Harris boasts a UFC record of 4-1. 'Mocambique' has exclusively chosen 'Real Champions' by Mobflames as his walkout song for each of his UFC fights.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC Vegas 92 lineup:

Themba Gorimbo: 'God Gave Me Style' by 50 Cent

Adrian Yanez: 'Chunk Up the Deuce' by Lil Keke feat. UKG and Paul Wall

Angela Hill: 'Nao Quer Chifre' by MC Frog

Abus Magomedov: 'Gangsta’s Paradise' by Coolio

Vanessa Demopoulos: 'Knuck If You Buck' by Crime Mob

Emily Ducote: 'Made for This' by Carrollton