UFC welterweight Khaos Williams makes a prediction for Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight

UFC welterweight Khaos Williams is fresh from his devastating first-round knockout win over Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 14.

The highlight-reel knockout was enough to for Williams to earn 'Performance of the Night' honors and a $50,000 bonus.

The fight against Alhassan was just Khaos Williams' second in the UFC. In his promotional debut at UFC 247, Williams needed less time to get the job done, knocking out Alex Morono in just 27 seconds.

Incidentally, Morono is Alhassan's teammate and training partner.

While Alhassan himself is no stranger to quick knockouts - having secured 10 first-round finishes in his professional MMA career - Williams came into the fight with a history of scoring quick stoppages as well.

Obviously, Williams did not disappoint, putting Alhassan away in just 30 seconds.

The quick knockout has also turned Williams into one of the UFC's newest rising stars. With his newfound popularity, Williams is getting media coverage of all sorts, and now he's being asked to make boxing predictions as well.

Speaking to The Schmo, Khaos Williams turned boxing expert and gave his predictions on the upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight:

“Man that’s a great fight. I got to go with Mike though, I really wanna see Mike win. I know Roy Jones, just had a fight not too long ago, a few years back if I'm not mistaken, but I’m pretty sure that Mike got it, man. Mentally I just think he is a different breed, that’s Mike Tyson," Khaos Williams said.

Longtime UFC Fan Mike Tyson set to take on Roy Jones Jr. on November 28th

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are set to return to the ring on November 28th.

‘Iron’ Mike is a former undisputed heavyweight champion with a professional record of 50-6 with 44 knockouts.

Jones Jr. has a professional record of 66-9, with 47 wins via knockout, and has amassed championships in four different weight classes in his career.

The 54-year old Tyson’s last professional bout was back in 2005, where he suffered a sixth-round loss to Irish boxer Kevin McBride.

The 51-year old Jones Jr. meanwhile, has remained more active, with his last professional bout taking place back in 2018. Jones Jr. has won 12 of his last 13 bouts and is currently riding a four-fight winning streak.

While both boxers are well beyond their prime, the pedigree associated with their names definitely makes this bout a must-watch for every combat sports enthusiast.