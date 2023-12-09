Vicente Luque explains whether Ian Garry will be allowed to return to Kill Cliff FC after UFC 296

Ian Garry's potential return to Kill Cliff FC is up in the air according to a team member, and the Irishman's next opponent, Vicente Luque.

'The Future' has taken a nomadic approach to training in 2023 and is currently preparing for his UFC 296 bout at Chute Boxe Diego Lima in Brazil. Garry began training at Kill Cliff FC in 2021, but according to Luque, hasn't been present at the gym this year.

Garry has been in the headlines over recent months after being asked not to return to Team Renegade MMA, the home of Leon Edwards. The welterweight champion cited the Irishman's poor gym etiquette as the reason.

During an interview with Middle Easy ahead of Ian Garry's bout with Vicente Luque at UFC 296 next weekend, 'The Silent Assassin' was asked if the former Kill Cliff FC member will be allowed to return to the gym after their clash. Luque answered:

"I know that [Henri Hooft] respects [Garry] a lot as a fighter... Obviously at this moment it's a complicated situation because he decided to train elsewhere and do what he's doing. It's hard to say... If Ian wants to get back to the team, I think eventually maybe."

Catch Vicente Luque's comments below (14:05):

Ian Garry and Vicente Luque are set to clash in the opening bout of a stacked UFC 296 main card.

Ian Garry's trash-talk may work against him in Vicente Luque fight, says teammate of both fighters

Gilbert Burns, who has trained at Kill Cliff FC since 2017, recently shared his thoughts on Ian Garry's trash-talk ahead of his clash with Vicente Luque.

Garry, known for his brazen attitude and eagerness to get under his opponent's skin, recently poked fun at Luque on Instagram. 'The Silent Assassin' posted an image of himself getting baptized, which 'The Future' commented on by comparing himself to God.

According to Gilbert Burns, Ian Garry's tactic may work against other opponents but could backfire against Vicente Luque. During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, 'Durinho' said this:

"The last two weeks, [Luque] is looking very good. He's looking super sharp for this fight. Especially the way Ian is talking a little bit, I think a couple of guys, whenever a guy trash-talks them a lot, sometimes it gets you out of place a little bit, where you get a little bit angry."

He continued:

"Freaking Vicente Luque, he races on that [trash-talk]. He's looking sharper and sharper. He's the silent assassin for a reason. He's feeding from that, you know."

Catch Gilbert Burns' comments below (17:18):