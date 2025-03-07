Video: Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira caught on camera with the police before UFC 313 on the streets of Las Vegas after reportedly being pulled over

Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira were caught on camera with the police days before Pereira's high-stakes UFC 313 fight that's set to transpire this weekend. Pereira and Teixeira interacted with the law enforcement personnel after reportedly getting pulled over on the streets of Las Vegas.

Ad

Pereira, a former Glory kickboxing middleweight and light heavyweight champion and a former UFC middleweight champion, currently holds the UFC light heavyweight championship. 'Poatan' has notched three successful light heavyweight title defenses thus far.

The Brazilian knockout artist is booked to defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Dagestan's Magomed Ankalaev next. Their long-awaited grudge match is scheduled to headline UFC 313, which will transpire at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A., on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In an X post by Full Send MMA, Pereira and his longtime mentor, Glover Teixeira, were seen alongside members of the police. The Brazilian-American Teixeira is himself a prominent MMA personality. He's beheld as a BJJ and grappling savant and is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. The post indicated that Pereira was pulled over on the streets of Vegas.

An encounter with the law generally elicits concern, particularly given how close Pereira is to headlining a massive fight card and competing in an important title fight. Nevertheless, the police appeared to be cordial with the UFC superstar and his entourage, posing for photos/videos alongside 'Poatan'.

Ad

Moreover, Teixeira even jestingly implied that someone from their entourage was worried that the police had stopped them because they were in trouble for having broken the law.

Watch the video featuring Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Pereira's heartwarming gesture toward friend and mentor Glover Teixeira

Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira have long been friends and training partners. Pereira has often credited Teixeira for helping him hone his MMA skills and transition from the sport of kickboxing to the mixed martial arts realm, especially by extensively guiding him in the grappling aspect of combat sports.

Over the years, the duo has posted comedic content such as skits and other pranks with one another on social media, in addition to also sharing some of their more soul-stirring moments. One such touching moment was Pereira gifting Teixeira a motorcycle, a gesture that made the latter quite emotional.

Ad

On that note, in a recent video on Pereira's YouTube channel, he was seen handing Teixeira a trophy for all the support the latter has given since 'Poatan' came to the United States of America. In a heartwarming gesture, Pereira expressed his gratitude and asserted:

"The dedication you had with me since the first day I got to the U.S.A. All the support you gave me. I'll never forget it. I'm very grateful."

Ad

Watch Alex Pereira discuss the topic below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.