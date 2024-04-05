Viral bodybuilder Mike O'Hearn shares "secret juice" look after Quinton Jackson fight announcement, Paulo Costa reacts with three words

Mike O'Hearn has recently drawn the attention of top UFC middleweight Paulo Costa. The bodybuilder, who also doubles as a social media influencer, took to Instagram to post a short clip of himself jokingly claiming to have consumed two cans of the Brazilian's 'secret juice.'

In the clip itself, O'Hearn is covered in fake streaks of blood while sitting in the driver's seat of his car. He details a faux sparring session, claiming that the blood with which he is covered is due to him getting carried away: a result of him drinking some of Costa's 'secret juice' concoction.

Check out Mike O'Hearn's clip about Paulo Costa's "Secret Juice":

For those unaware, Costa's 'secret juice' refers to a jug of colored liquid that the Brazilian jokingly describes as a key component in his physical fitness. Its name is a play on 'juice' being a colloquial term for steroids, which Costa has been speculated to have used, given his hulking physique.

The Brazilian himself popped up in the comment section of Hearn's post, where he found humor in O'Hearn's statement.

"Brother you're legend!!"

A screenshot of Paulo Costa's comment

The two have yet to officially collaborate on a video. However, given their penchant for using social media as a promotional tool, it could be in the future. The bodybuilder's clip came after news of his upcoming bout with legendary MMA fighter Quinton Jackson.

Most fans would have never guessed that 'Rampage' Jackson's next fight would be against O'Hearn, but the two are now set to clash at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport Bushido on June 22.

Is Mike O'Hearn's matchup with Quinton Jackson an MMA fight?

Given Mike O'Hearn's complete lack of martial arts experience, his upcoming bout with Quinton Jackson is neither an MMA fight nor a boxing match. Instead, it will be a hybrid professional wrestling match under the banner of American pro-wrestling promotion, Game Changer Wrestling (GCW).

Check out Mike O'Hearn training for his pro-wrestling debut:

As is the case with pro wrestling matches, the bout will follow a script and have a predetermined winner. However, while traditional pro-wrestling matches are won via pinfall, submission, or count-out, Bloodsport bouts are won via simulated knockout or submission.

The bodybuilder has been training under pro-wrestling veteran Billy Gunn, who is aiming to prepare him for his match with 'Rampage,' who has prior pro-wrestling experience.

