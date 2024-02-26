Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and 4 other UFC fighters you may have forgotten worked with WWE

The UFC spent years proclaiming its every distinguishing feature from WWE. MMA and professional wrestling are not the same. One is bred from the competitiveness of trained fighters trying to determine the best among themselves. The other is a performance art that combines acting, stunt work, and cheoreography.

Yet, now under the corporate umbrella of TKO Group Holdings, the UFC and WWE have become one. The beginning effects of the new alliance was seen in Michael Chandler's appearance on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, where he implored Conor McGregor to return to the octagon for their awaited showdown.

While there will now be a brighter spotlight on fighters who have crossed over to WWE, like Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, and Cain Velasquez, there are those who fans have forgotten were tied to either the UFC itself or WWE.

#5. Matthew Riddle - Former UFC welterweight

While many fans are familiar with Matthew Riddle's work with WWE, where he played a stoner character built on his real-life recreational use of marijuana, some may have forgotten that he was once a professional mixed martial artist. In fact, Riddle was once signed to the UFC, during which he won some and lost some.

After 12 fights, he was booted from the promotion after testing positive for marijuana a second time. From then onward, he competed once at Titan FC before finding his way to the pro-wrestling world, where he has gone on to capture the WWE United States title, as well as tag team titles.

His on-screen partnership with Randy Orton, in particular received tremendous acclaim. However, toward the end of 2023, Riddle made his departure from WWE and has since found a new home at New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

#4. Daniel Cormier - Former two-division UFC champion

Daniel Cormier is a well-known fan of professional wrestling, even once educating his broadcast partners on a fighter using Shawn Michael's theme song during their walkout. Finally, the former two-division champion had his dream of appearing on WWE television back in 2022.

He served as the on-screen special guest referee for Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Besides that, he has made no other appearances on WWE television. So while his exploits in pro-wrestling may be sparse, his tenure in MMA was historic.

Cormier spent most of his fighting career in undefeated territory, before capturing the light heavyweight title and finally the heavyweight strap with a massive knockout of Stipe Miocic.

#3. Ken Shamrock - Former UFC superfight champion

Ken Shamrock is an MMA pioneer, whose memorable feuds with Royce Gracie and Tito Ortiz brought a bigger audience to the sport. He is both a Hall of Famer and former champion in the UFC, having won the promotion's inaugural superfight title against Dan Severn at UFC 6.

However, what is often forgotten is that Shamrock had a rich pro-wrestling career, having worked at New Japan Pro-Wrestling, TNA, and of course, WWF/WWE. Unfortunately, his WWF/WWE tenure lasted just a year, but Shamrock made the most of it, impressing the bosses enough to be booked to win several titles.

For his efforts, he was awarded the intercontinental title, tag times title, and even the 1998 edition of the 'King of the Ring'. However, he isn't the only MMA pioneer to have had a full-blown pro-wrestling career with WWE.

#2. Dan Severn - Former UFC superfight champion

The man against whom Ken Shamrock won the UFC superfight title also beat him for said championship in a rematch one year later. Dan Severn is an MMA legend, whose career stretched from the 90s to the 2010s. But he was just as much of a pro-wrestler as he was an MMA fighter.

For two years, he made his life in WWF/WWE. While he never won any notable titles in WWF/WWE, he was booked to feud with Shamrock, with the promotion using his MMA history with the latter as a jumping off point. He also took part in the infamous 'Brawl for All' tournament.

As the 'Brawl for All' consisted of legitimate fights that weren't predetermined, Severn advanced to the quarterfinals but declined to further participate in the tournament, rightfully pointing out that he had nothing to prove. After two years, Severn and WWE parted ways due to creative differences.

#1. Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson - Former UFC light heavyweight champion

One of the most memorable entertainers in the MMA world, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is a former light heavyweight champion who famously fought Jon Jones in a fight riddled with eye pokes. He is also known for his thrilling rivalry with Wanderlei Silva, which saw the pair knock each other out at different points.

However, what may have slipped under the radar of fans is that 'Rampage' has actually appeared in WWE before. After his memorable stint on The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights alongside Rashad Evans, with whom he feuded, 'Rampage' made an appearance on Monday Night RAW that same year.

Specifically, he was a special guest host, promoting the 2010 The A-Team remake of the 1980s action TV series classic. Jackson had a starring role in the movie, playing Bosco 'B.A.' Baracus, who was famously played by Mr. T in the 80s.