"Volk watch out", "I see what you did there Chama!" - Fans react to Alex Pereira's hilarious cameo in new Stake advert

Despite losing his light heavyweight title at UFC 313, Alex Pereira continues to receive opportunities befitting a sports star. He recently took part in a short advertisement for betting platform Stake, where the similarity between stake and steak was center-stage, charming fans with his understated humor.

Pereira can be seen ordering a steak at a steakhouse of some sort. However, upon being asked how preferred his steak, he responded with mild confusion over whether the restaurant worker meant steak or stake. It was short and sweet and a sharp use of 'Poatan's' comedic timing.

Check out Alex Pereira's Stake advert:

The advert was shared on X/Twitter by Pereira himself, quickly drawing fan attention. Many popped up in the thread under the tweet to share their thoughts on 'Poatan's' latest comedic clip. One fan referenced Alexander Volkanovski's grilling as part of their own joke.

They poked fun at the Australian legend, warning him that Pereira may now become the latest UFC fighter to have an interest in food videos.

"Volk watch out, we have another guy making food videos"

Others merely praised Pereira.

"Legend"

This was echoed by another fan.

"I see what you did there Chama!"

Some just took to repeating his catchphrase.

"Chama"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Alex Pereira's Stake advert

Pereira is coming off the biggest loss of his career, suffering a competitive but ultimately unanimous decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, which cost him his light heavyweight strap. Moreover, the loss robbed Pereira of a heavyweight championship opportunity against Jon Jones.

Alex Pereira is gearing up for a potential rematch with Magomed Ankalaev

While Alex Pereira isn't allowing his UFC 313 loss to dampen his mood, both he and his coach have called for an immediate light heavyweight title rematch with Magomed Ankalaev. Fortunately for him, UFC CEO Dana White expressed an interest in booking the rematch.

However, there is neither a date nor venue. More importantly, there has been no official announcement from the UFC, but all signs point to the rematch being booked as no other fighter has emerged as a clear title contender in the division.

