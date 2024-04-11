WATCH: Alex Pereira receives Bruce Buffer-esque farewell from teammate before UFC 300 title clash against Jamahal Hill

Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is all set to defend his title against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill in the headlining matchup of UFC 300 on April 13, 2024. Before heading to battle at the monumental tricentennial event, 'Poatan' was given an electrifying farewell by one of his teammates.

Over the past few years, Brazil's Pereira has conducted most of his training with former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira at the latter's Teixeira MMA & Fitness facility in Bethel, Connecticut, USA. Teixeira, a Brazilian-American former MMA fighter, has often been credited for playing a crucial role in guiding 'Poatan' during his transition from the sport of kickboxing to MMA.

As Pereira's training camp drew to a close ahead of UFC 300, Teixeira and others at their training facility gave a unique farewell to the UFC light heavyweight kingpin. As seen in Episode 2 of the UFC 300 Embedded: Vlog Series, Teixeira, a longtime friend of 'Poatan,' stated the following to one of the members of their team:

"You have to introduce Alex Pereira for the UFC 300. Can you do that?"

Sean Sanchez, who's one of Pereira's training partners, was then shown in the frame and proceeded to put forth a fighter introduction akin to legendary UFC octagon announcer Bruce Buffer. Sanchez said the following while doing his best impression of Buffer:

"The reigning, defending, undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion in the world -- Alex 'Poatan' Pereira."

Most people who witnessed Sanchez's passionate introduction of Pereira proceeded to cheer for the latter. Chants of "Chama" resonated in the training center.

Check out Glover Teixeira's comments and Sean Sanchez's introduction of Alex Pereira below (4:48):

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill: 'Poatan' explains the meaning of "Chama" to UFC 300 opponent

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani earlier this year, 'Poatan' was asked about the Chama chant that has lately been associated with him. The 36-year-old addressed the same via his translator.

Pereira and his translator indicated that in Brazilian Portuguese, Chama denotes "flame." It could also mean "Let's go!" or "Come on!" The duo suggested that the UFC champion's usage of the term primarily aims to express and generate enthusiasm and excitement.

Watch Pereira and his translator discuss the Chama term with Ariel Helwani below: (0:46)

Furthermore, 'Poatan' was approached by his UFC 300 opponent, Jamahal Hill, during fight week in Las Vegas. 'Sweet Dreams' requested him to sign a hoodie that the former champion claimed was signed by other UFC 300 fighters as well. The Brazilian fighter obliged.

Alex Pereira greeted him with the term "Chama." Hill then asked him the meaning of Chama, what with the word being wildly popular as a chant among MMA fans courtesy of Pereira. The UFC light heavyweight kingpin highlighted its meaning by simply saying:

"Chama is let's go. Chama."

Watch their wholesome interaction below:

