Watch: Glover Teixeira’s gym hilariously recreates Alex Pereira’s UFC 320 knockout sequence of Magomed Ankalaev

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Oct 07, 2025 06:21 GMT
Alex Pereira (top) in action during his knockout win over Magomed Ankalaev (right) at UFC 320. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Alex Pereira's gym doesn't seem to have wrapped up their UFC 320 celebrations just yet. Magomed Ankalaev had viciously trolled 'Poatan' online in the lead-up to their rematch, and after the Russian was knocked out, Team Pereira made sure to return the favor.

A video now doing the rounds on social media shows the Brazilian's coach and former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira making his gym recreate his pupil's knockout sequence over Ankalaev.

UFC 320 was almost a non-event for 'Poatan'. Following criticisms of being gun-shy in his first fight against Ankalaev, he came into the rematch with vicious intent. Right as the opening bell struck, Pereira went on the offensive, and it didn't take him long to find the perfect right hand to his opponent's head.

Stunned by the punch, the Makhachkala native shot for a takedown but ended up on the bottom. Pereira immediately capitalized, unleashing a barrage of vicious elbows to the body and the head, forcing the referee to stop the contest 1:20 minutes into the fight.

In the video, the Teixeira MMA and Fitness team can be seen recreating the UFC 320 knockout sequence.

Check out Glover Teixeira's gym recreating Alex Pereira's UFC 320 knockout below:

Pereira is now a three-time UFC champion, having won the middleweight title once and the light heavyweight belt twice. The 38-year-old is contemplating a move up to heavyweight.

Dana White wary of Alex Pereira's heavyweight ambitions

Alex Pereira has long expressed his desire to move up to the heavyweight division, and 'Poatan' is now pushing for the move with renewed urgency, according to Dana White.

During the post-fight presser this past weekend, the UFC CEO revealed that the light heavyweight champion had already doubled down on the request in the lead-up to his rematch against Magomed Ankalaev.

White, however, seems wary of the idea. When asked about his reservations about signing off on 'Poatan's' heavyweight move, he said:

"Probably that he was a middleweight. He was a middleweight, and he's going to jump up two weight classes in the UFC. It's not like jumping up two weight classes in boxing. It's, you know, it's a big jump... Unless he wants to retire, [I don't see] why throwing him in at heavyweight makes any sense other than I just end up saying he wants to do it so bad, then I'll just say yes." [1:56 minutes into the clip]
Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

