Watch: Ian Garry's emotional reaction to Geoff Neal's withdrawal from UFC 292

Ian Garry shared a video of his instant reaction to finding out Geoff Neal pulled out of their UFC 292 fight.

On August 19, the UFC returns to Boston, Massachusetts, for a pay-per-view event featuring two world championship bouts. Unfortunately, UFC 292 must replace a main card bout between Garry and Neal after the latter pulled out with a medical issue.

A camera was filming ‘The Future’ when his manager told him Neal had withdrawn from the fight. In the video posted to Twitter, Garry had this to say:

“Okay, we know the f*cking truth. Okay, Okay, the moment you said that you sent that message, I knew it. Geoff Neal is a b*tch. What is god showing me right now? Is this god giving me what I initially asked for in Neal Magny? That’s what I’m trying to work out in my mind right now. That is what I’m trying to work out.”

Ian Garry continued:

“When I get met with situations like this, I try to think about why is this happening, as opposed to f*cks sake, Geoff Neal’s out. Does that make sense? If he’s pulling out, there’s nothing I can do about that. There’s nothing. It’s out of my control. I just have to sit here and think, why?”

Garry made his UFC debut in November 2021 with a professional MMA record of 7-0. Since then, he’s cracked the welterweight rankings with five consecutive wins, including two inside the distance. The number thirteen-ranked fighter in the 170-pound division hopes to secure a replacement opponent for UFC 292.

Ian Garry plans to still show up in Boston for UFC 292

Ian Garry has already fought twice and won twice in this calendar year. Assuming he didn’t suffer any significant injuries at UFC 292, the 25-year-old likely planned to fight in August and then once more before the end of 2023. Unfortunately, those plans could be ruined if he doesn’t get a replacement opponent.

Garry had this to say on Twitter about attending UFC 292 regardless of what happens next:

“Geoff Neal has b*tched out - I’m still showing up in Boston ain’t no one stopping me…”

Before signing a contract to fight Geoff Neal, Garry was intrigued by fighting Neil Magny. Although nothing has been confirmed, Magny shared an Instagram photo earlier today of him signing a contract. It’ll be intriguing to see if he’s fighting ‘The Future’ or another ranked welterweight like Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.