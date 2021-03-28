Watch: Jared Gooden insults the Nurmagomedovs' wrestling-heavy approach; gets dominated by Abubakar on the feet at UFC 260 

Ahead of his UFC 260 clash with Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Jared Gooden made some unsavory comments regarding the fighting style of the entire Nurmagomedov family.

In an interview with Current MMA, Jared Gooden took a shot at the wrestling-heavy approach of Dagestani fighters and made a distasteful comparison with pornography.

"Whenever you hear the name Nurmagomedov, or whenever I do, I think of g** porn. You know what I mean? These guys are gonna come out there, they're gonna try to wrestle, they're gonna d**k ride, they're gonna grab a leg and just stay on the whole three rounds."

Watch Jared Gooden make the said comments below (Discretion advised, strong language):

Jared Gooden says 'Nurmagomedov' name reminds him of Gay porn.

He is fighting Khabib’s cousin, Abubakar this saturday at #UFC260 #UFC pic.twitter.com/wYNIpbYxiF — MMA Tea Talk 🍵 (@MMATeaTalk) March 22, 2021

Jared Gooden went on to say in the interview that he was confident about winning no matter what strategy Abubakar Nurmagomedov undertook. However, he warned his opponent that if the latter wanted to "keep fighting standing" then he will knock him out flat.

Watch the full interview below:

Advertisement

Jared Gooden gets outclassed by Abubakar Nurmagomedov at UFC 260

Things did not start off well for Jared Gooden anyway, given how he needed an extra hour to cut down to 171 lbs. for the welterweight bout.

In the fight, Jared Gooden seemed to have come prepared for the classic Nurmagomedov wrestling, keeping his hands low and ready to defend takedowns. However, Abubakar Nurmagomedov turned the tables on Jared Gooden and brought some precise and accurate striking to the mix.

Jared Gooden was seen throwing a number of strikes but not connecting as many, while Abubakar Nurmagomedov kept his scorecard ticking with jabs and bodykicks.

Round three opened with Abubakar Nurmagomedov landing a head kick and then a body kick back-to-back, followed by the first takedown of the fight. The fight went to the ground a few more times in the final round of the contest. Abubakar Nurmagomedov did not miss a step when the fight was on the feet, and he was certainly not going to let it slip through his fingers now that it was in his comfort zone - on the mat.

However, in the end, contrary to what Jared Gooden feared or the fans expected, Abubakar Nurmagomedov outdid his opponent on the feet more than on the ground. According to unofficial UFC stats of the fight, Abubakar Nurmagomedov landed 46 significant strikes compared to Jared Gooden's 36, and completed one takedown to inch himself closer to victory.

Advertisement

Unofficial stats for Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Jared Gooden and the prop bet of Nurmagomedov to win by decision was +130 #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/QQBOGUpKk2 — Jason Floyd (@Jason_Floyd) March 28, 2021

Abubakar Nurmagomedov was rightfully announced the winner via unanimous decision with 30-27 scores across the board.