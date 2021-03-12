Watch: Michael Chandler displays amazing takedown defense against Kamaru Usman in sparring session

Michael Chandler's recent entry to the UFC was a major success. Arguably producing one of the greatest UFC debuts recent memory, Chandler secured a dominant first-round finish of UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker.

Now, in preparation for his upcoming fight, 'Iron' is set about getting down to business. In a recent Instagram post, Michael Chandler and UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman were seen mashing it up in practice.

Here, take a look at Michael Chandler's competitive takedown defense against the 'Nigerian Nightmare.'

Michael Chandler entered the UFC roster with massive expectations on his shoulders. Having been a professional fighter since 2009, Chandler is a former three-time lightweight champion at Bellator MMA. Following his signing of the UFC contract on September 17th, 2020, the 34-year old's promotional debut came against Dan Hooker at UFC 257. After securing his first win in the organization in a brutal first-round finish, Michael Chandler catapulted himself into talk of title contention.

Effectively calling out all the top guys in the division during his post-fight interview with Jon Anik, he made his presence felt amongst UFC fans and experts alike.

Who could Michael Chandler potentially face?

Since his UFC debut, Michael Chandler has wasted no time in pushing for a super-fight with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. But with Khabib Nurmagomedov's recent retirement from the sport, the fate of the 155-pound division has been put on hold. With Dustin Poirier's lacking interest to fight for the lightweight title, a move in the Poirier-Chandler direction seems highly unlikely.

Watch Michael Chandler have a go at Dustin Poirier's famous signature hot sauce!

Advertisement

In reaction to Poirier's comments, this is what Michael Chandler had to say:

“I do think it’s a little bit weird. No matter what, who I was before UFC 257 is much different in the eyes of the fans, the media, the rankings than who I am now after UFC 257. With the dominant performance that I put on against a guy that I finished in two-and-a-half minutes that took him 25 minutes to win a decision against. But Dustin Poirier is a champion in his own right. I believe he should be one half of the lightweight title picture, and it just remains to be seen who it will be."

Following his rematch against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier is seemingly interested only in the successive rubber match. Fully cognizant of the mammoth pay-per-view draws expected for the trilogy, the 'Diamond' seems to have his priorities listed out in order of importance.

Who do you think is fit to square-off against 'Iron' Michael Chandler? Is a potential fight for a possible vacant title against Charles Oliviera still on the cards?

Leave your picks and predictions in the comment section below!